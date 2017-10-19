News By Tag
Lennar's Eagle Glen Grand Opens in Lake Stevens on November 11
"We are so excited to present this community and these model homes to the public," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "These model homes showcase our newly elevated Everything's Included® package with integrated home automation technology and features. It's a great opportunity to come out and discover what living in a new connected Lennar home is all about."
Eagle Glen offers five distinctive floorplans available, each of which showcases Lennar's all-new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design featuring an elevated level of Everything's Included® features that now include home automation. Home sizes range approximately from 2,086 to 3,395 square feet and offer four to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-
Lennar is the first builder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes, which meet the standards for strong, consistent connectivity throughout the entire home set by the Wi-Fi alliance, a global network. The process for creating these homes starts from the design process, where a series of commercial-strength Ruckus Unleashed access points are mapped throughout the home and then built in during the construction process. The result is reliable coverage throughout every square foot of the home.
Adding to the significant value that the Everything's Included® program already offers — such as beautiful quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances – buyers will now also receive a wide range of smart products from top manufacturers at no additional cost. These include smart climate control from Honeywell's programmable thermostats, home security with the Ring Video Doorbell, reliable lighting control straight from your smart phone from Lutron, wireless wcj music with a Sonos speaker, connectivity through Amazon's Alexa, hands free front door locks from your smart phone from Baldwin and Kwikset, commercial strength Wi-Fi from Ruckus and seamless integrated control with Samsung SmartThings.
The event will take place at the Eagle Glen Welcome Home Center on Saturday, November 11, Located at 1525 99th Avenue South East in Lake Stevens. Interested homeshoppers can call 855-761-9436 or visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
