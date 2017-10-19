 
TupeloLife to Attend American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2017

Event to gather over 18,000 worldwide health and tech leaders
 
 
DALLAS - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- TupeloLife will attend Scientific Sessions 2017, hosted by the American Heart Association, November 11-15 in Anaheim, California. Scientific Sessions is a gathering of healthcare leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore the newest cutting-edge science and clinical practices, while improving patient care and outcomes every step of the way.

The five-day event will feature talks, panels, and symposiums, product demonstrations, exhibitions, networking, and an investor pitch competition. TupeloLife is excited to share their newest product, mymo MedCab, with the over 18,000 attendees.

"We are honored to be part of Scientific Sessions once again," said Rob Sanchez, Chief Operating Officer, TupeloLife. "Managing patients living at home with complex, chronic health conditions requires a lot of interdisciplinary clinical expertise and Scientific Sessions is a great forum to learn about the latest clinical best practices and collaborate with many brilliant healthcare leaders. We are also very excited to be presenting our newest technology, mymo MedCab."

mymo MedCab is a smart medicine cabinet with an API open architecture solution and the first AI supported in-home point of care solution. This new product is one piece of TupeloLife's Precision Care Platform, a complete ecosystem comprised of hardware, software, and services aligned to address the needs of connected medical homes, beyond medication management (hospital networks, and healthcare providers), precision medicine initiatives wcj and pharmaceutical research, and bundled payments for care improvement initiatives.

  About TupeloLife: TupeloLife is a connected healthcare company, connecting the areas of your life that matter: Health, Safety, Security, and Environment. As a global healthcare solutions company, TupeloLife has offices in Dallas- Texas, Paderborn- Germany, Doha- Qatar, Dubai- UAE, and Bangalore- India.  To learn more visit us at https://tupelolife.com.

Contact
TupeloLife
Rob Sanchez
***@tupelolife.com
End
Source:Rob Sanchez
Email:***@tupelolife.com Email Verified
