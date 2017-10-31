News By Tag
On Top Of a Cloud Announces Additional Licensing From MediaNet's Advanced Publishing Platform
MediaNet 'returns' to On Top Of a Cloud catalogue following August licensing of "Ottoman Odyssey" and "Though a Rainbow" for its global B2B digital music service and rights business.
The partnership of Songtradr, the fastest-growing, music licensing platform in the world with MediaNet, "a unique a global B2B digital music service and rights business...brings Songtradr artists' music into the company's massive network of download kiosks in private businesses around the world."
Songtradr's world class content management system arms music makers with a comprehensive set of tools and services to professionally manage their careers, while [their] automated marketplace and talented music supervisors streamline the music discovery and licensing process.
On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the announcement from MediaNet:
"Previously licensed by Australia's Omny Studios, I wrote 'Paris' in 1975 while smitten with a girl of the same name. I remember my infatuation with her and with the composition as it came out on a baby grand piano somewhere in Southern California. And while I had an analog recording made a few years later, it wasn't until late in the 80's that I finally recorded the individual tracks in a digital format. But upon the completion of the basic tracks, no further work had been done until Michael French and I began to lay out its production in Studio B of Down to Hear studios early in June, 2001. After laying out the basic instruments, we moved to Studio A and proceeded to create new tracks including many guitar parts, both electric and acoustic which had never been recorded."
"I had always envisioned a French ambience to the production to include French language dialogue as a way of creating that certain, yet elusive 'je ne sais quoi' of France and drawing upon a trip to France in August, 1998 and overwhelmed by the countryside in the north which bore the brunt of Nazi forces, I have included portions of President Charles de Gaulle's address to the people of France, as well as a generic lovers' conversation, to suggest perhaps that all is fair in love and war, and that both should be declared.".
Faegre described the production of "Together, Around the Sun":
"Previously licensed by PlayNetwork, the Independent Filmmaker Project and Australia's Omny Studios, 'Together, Around the Sun' had only a working title until just before I went into final production, though I always had a celestial interpretation as the divining guide throughout the creative process. The 'looping' trumpet motif heard throughout the piece represents our infinite and circuitous planetary orbit as the quintessential living essence of our earthly experience. Slowly, the elegance and grandeur of its mission unfolds as cello, violin, French horn sections and various instrumental components enjoin the elliptical journey. As though comfortably seated upon the polar cap, the aural experience is an introduction to the eternal continuum of creation."
"The only accurate recollection I have of this composition is that it was written late in the 80's or early in the 90's in what I have often referred to as the 'Roland Architecture Period.' The piano part came first followed by the trumpet which was written in step mode much as Peter Townsend wrote the arpeggiated and recurring motif heard on 'We Won't Get Fooled Again.' Leaving only the drums and bass parts to be written completing the original sessions' arrangement where it remained until the Spring of 2005, when I returned to where I had left the composition and to at long last complete the production."
Faegre describes the production of "Serengeti Serenade":
"Previously licensed by Crusoe, The Celebrity Dachshund, iConcepts, Mood Media and Australia's Omny Studios, this composition was another of those that wrote itself; 'Serengeti Serenade' was composed early in 2002 on a recently purchased Triton LE and remained without an instrumental chorus until late in 2004 when I began in earnest to arrange and produce what became quite a departure from my typical compositional style."
Songtradr connects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.
Faegre continued, "The introduction to "Serengeti Serenade" features the Kudu [Antelope] horn often described as having French horn characteristics. The Kudu or Antelope horn is also heard at the conclusion and serves as a hook of the production; African flute, Kalimba and sundry, indigenous percussion in addition to African choral samples build ever so gradually during the bridge or 'middle eight.'"
Faegre added, "MediaNet's independent programmatic advertising service firm was created to prepare those that partner with them for the challenges and opportunities of a digital-first world. We could not be happier to be a partner."
Michael Kruk and Nick Vince, Directors of the United Kingdom's Platinum Music, describe Faegre:
"...congratulations once again on your compositions. We are proud of the high standard we have set for the acceptance of pieces and look forward to the prospect of working alongside composers such as yourself who share our emphasis on quality."
"Paris," "Serengeti Serenade" and "Together, Around the Sun" are available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:
About On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.
For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/
Media Contact
Leland Thomas Faegre
***@aol.com
