News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bi-County Collaborative to Open New Walpole Therapeutic Middle and High School Programs
The Bi-County Collaborative (BICO) is a multi-purpose educational collaborative formed under the provisions of Massachusetts legislation and is a public entity, governed by a Board of Directors made up of representatives from the school committees of each of the districts the organization represents. Currently, BICO consists of 17 member school districts throughout Bristol, Norfolk, and Worcester counties. Their programs address the needs of students with autism; with communication, emotional, health, intellectual, neurological, or physical impairments;
BICO's new Walpole location, the Bi-County Regional Education Center, will house the organization's Therapeutic Middle and High School programs. This site will have 16 classrooms including music, art, and fitness rooms, a media center, a cafeteria with a cooking area for student and staff use, wcj a conference room, a teacher's room, and several quiet areas for students.
Construction is expected to be completed by mid-December, with students and staff moving by January 2, 2018. A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled shortly thereafter.
"We take great pride in our specialized and personalized services for students with varying abilities and challenges,"
About Bi-County Collaborative
The Bi-County Collaborative (BICO) is a multi-purpose educational collaborative formed under the provisions of Massachusetts legislation and is a public entity, governed by a Board of Director made up of representatives from the school committees of each of the districts we represent.
Currently, Bi-County Collaborative consists of 17 member school districts throughout Bristol, Norfolk, and Worcester counties. They include: Attleboro, Bellingham, Blackstone-Millville Regional, Easton, Foxborough, Franklin, King Philip Regional, Mansfield, Milford, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Swansea, Tri-County Vocational, Walpole, and Wrentham.
Bi-County Collaborative's programs address the needs of students with autism; with communication, emotional, health, intellectual, neurological, or physical impairments;
Bi-County Collaborative's administrative office is located at 397 East Central Street, Franklin, MA 02038. For more information about Bi-County Collaborative, please call 508-520-1998, email info@bicounty.org, or visit www.bicounty.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse