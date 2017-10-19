 
Industry News





Bi-County Collaborative to Open New Walpole Therapeutic Middle and High School Programs

 
 
Arlene Grubert
Arlene Grubert
 
NORWELL, Mass. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Arlene Grubert, Ph.D., executive director of the Bi-County Collaborative (www.bicounty.org), recently announced that the organization is planning a new Walpole, Mass.-location that will offer therapeutic middle and high school programs.  The new site, located at 2140 Providence Highway in Walpole, will be opening by the first of the new year; a ribbon-cutting is planned for later in the year.

The Bi-County Collaborative (BICO) is a multi-purpose educational collaborative formed under the provisions of Massachusetts legislation and is a public entity, governed by a Board of Directors made up of representatives from the school committees of each of the districts the organization represents.  Currently, BICO consists of 17 member school districts throughout Bristol, Norfolk, and Worcester counties.  Their programs address the needs of students with autism; with communication, emotional, health, intellectual, neurological, or physical impairments; and with specific learning disabilities.  The organization's mission is to provide high quality educational programming, making it possible for all students to become responsible and contributing members of society.  Bi-County provides specialized educational programs for students ages 3 to 22.

BICO's new Walpole location, the Bi-County Regional Education Center,  will house the organization's Therapeutic Middle and High School programs.  This site will have 16 classrooms including music, art, and fitness rooms, a media center, a cafeteria with a cooking area for student and staff use, wcj a conference room, a teacher's room, and several quiet areas for students.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid-December, with students and staff moving by January 2, 2018.  A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled shortly thereafter.

"We take great pride in our specialized and personalized services for students with varying abilities and challenges," said Grubert.  "We're especially excited about the expanded services we will offer at our new Walpole location, and look forward to moving in shortly and getting to know our neighbors."

About Bi-County Collaborative

The Bi-County Collaborative (BICO) is a multi-purpose educational collaborative formed under the provisions of Massachusetts legislation and is a public entity, governed by a Board of Director made up of representatives from the school committees of each of the districts we represent.

Currently, Bi-County Collaborative consists of 17 member school districts throughout Bristol, Norfolk, and Worcester counties.  They include:  Attleboro, Bellingham, Blackstone-Millville Regional, Easton, Foxborough, Franklin, King Philip Regional, Mansfield, Milford, Norfolk, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Swansea, Tri-County Vocational, Walpole, and Wrentham.

Bi-County Collaborative's programs address the needs of students with autism; with communication, emotional, health, intellectual, neurological, or physical impairments; and with specific learning disabilities.  The organization's mission is to provide high quality educational programming, making it possible for all students to become responsible and contributing members of society.  Bi-County provides specialized educational programs for students ages 3 to 22.

Bi-County Collaborative's administrative office is located at 397 East Central Street, Franklin, MA 02038.  For more information about Bi-County Collaborative, please call 508-520-1998, email info@bicounty.org, or visit www.bicounty.org.
Source:Bi-County Collaborative
