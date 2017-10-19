News By Tag
BayCoast Bank Commercial Actress Victoria Arlen Competes on Dancing With The Stars
This Amazing Accomplishment is just the latest in a series for the Survivor.
Arlen, most recently a sportscaster with ESPN, suffered the development of two incredibly rare neurological conditions affecting her brain and spinal cord when she was 11. This situation left her in a coma that medical experts thought was a near hopeless condition. Amazingly, after almost four years, she began to regain her ability to move and communicate. Two years later she was competing as a U.S. swimmer in the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, where she won one gold and three silver medals. In April 2015, she was hired by ESPN as one of the youngest on-air sportscasters hired by the company. By 2016, she was learning to walk again.
She is paired on "Dancing with the Stars" with fan favorite pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. The season began on Monday, September 18.
Nicholas Christ, President and CEO of BayCoast Bank, said, "We are so proud of our affiliation with this amazing young woman. It's unimaginable to think about what she has overcome to get to where she is today, dancing in front of millions of people, and we are thrilled for her. We wish her the best as she continues on her victorious journey."
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
