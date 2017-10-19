News By Tag
Specialists Marketing Services Extends Lease at Heights Plaza
Firm Renews for 10,800 SF at Hasbrouck Heights Office Property
Specialists Marketing Services provides strategic customer acquisition and revenue generation services to leading brands, agencies and Fortune 500 companies for both consumer and business to business clients. "Heights Plaza's convenient location off Route 17 and I-80; on-site amenities, including covered parking and a cafeteria; and outstanding building management have been among the biggest benefits to our tenancy here," noted Lon Mandel, CEO.
Offering 200,000 square feet of office space on six floors, Heights Plaza is located at the intersection of I-80, Route 17 and Route 46, just minutes from the George Washington Bridge and near major highways including the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. Amenities include abundant covered parking, an on-site cafeteria, a security/concierge center and Manhattan skyline views. Heights Plaza is located across from the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights Hotel and within two miles of Teterboro Airport.
"We continue to attract new tenants to Heights Plaza, and retain long-time existing tenants, in part because of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises' proactive wcj approach to property management, our continued capital investment in the building and its great location," said Jennings. "We are pleased to extend our relationship with Specialists Marketing Services, and look forward to meeting this successful company's real estate needs for years to come."
Headquartered in Hackensack, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises is a multi-generation family owned and managed business, and one of New Jersey's premier real estate developers, owners and managers of commercial, residential and hospitality real estate. The organization continues to strategically expand and diversify its industry-leading portfolio through both development and acquisitions. The company prides itself on its integrity and is known for the quality design and construction of its buildings, proactive and responsive property management team and outstanding relationships with its tenants. Many of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises' office, industrial, medical, residential and hospitality properties are iconic landmarks in their respective markets, including the Alfred N. Sanzari Medical Arts Building in Hackensack and the Glenpointe Complex in Teaneck.
