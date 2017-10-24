 
Happenistas Night Out to Welcome Dorinda Medley

Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley will appear at an upcoming girls night out extravaganza, Happenistas Night Out, on November 8, 2017 at the Sheraton Bucks County. Hosted by Bucks Happening, Montco Happening, & Philly Happening
 
 
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley will appear at the upcoming Happenistas Night Out event on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 6PM to 9PM at the Sheraton Bucks County in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Ladies throughout the greater Philadelphia region are invited to Happenistas Night Out, hosted by popular local lifestyle authorities BucksHappening.com, MontcoHappening.com, PhillyHappening.com, & HunterdonHappening.com - also home to the region's biggest people's choice voting competition, the Happening List®.

Born in the Berkshires in Massachusetts, Dorinda graduated from college and arrived in New York City, working in the showrooms of Liz Claiborne.  Dorinda directs her energy and focus into her home, her family, her friends, her favorite charitable organizations like BeautyforFreedom.org, her Twitter, and her love for pop culture. She has become a favorite personality starring on the last three seasons of on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Happenistas Night Out will help kick off the 2017 holiday season with dozens of pop-up shops and experience stations. The ultimate ladies' night out includes beauty & wellness demonstrations; awesome give-a-ways; and live demo stage hosted by QVC's Lauren Rooney. Guests will also enjoy complimentary light bites wcj and access to delicious cocktails from an on-site cash bar.

This is the third annual Happenistas Night Out. Last year's event, which welcomed Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey, attracted over 500 enthusiastic attendees.

Tickets are only $15 (or $10 with 5 or more in your group) if purchased in advance. Tickets at the door will be $20. Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit the event website at http://bucks.happeningmag.com/2017-happenistas-night-out/ to reserve your spot or email info@happeningsmedia.com for more information.

