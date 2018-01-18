ECM Solution Provider Buddha Logic to Host Data Capture Software Demo, Networking Reception

Charles Weidman, Buddha Logic Founder and President, and Julia Tenser, Channel Manager Western Region at PSIGEN, to provide examples of business process automation solutions on 1/18/18 from 4-6 p.m.

-- Buddha Logic, a leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and business process technology services and solutions, along with PSIGEN Software, an innovative developer of document capture, business process automation and content management solutions, will be hosting a live demonstration titled "Business Process Automation Solutions in Action." The session will take place at Cherry Creek Office Evolution from 4-6 p.m. on 1/18/18. The event is free but attendance is limited and registration is required.The one-hour presentation will be followed by a networking reception with complimentary appetizers, beer and wine. During that time, the presenters will be available to answer questions and talk about attendees' specific challenges.The demonstration is designed to help any organization considering a business process automation initiative better understand its options and how implementing an ECM solution can increase productivity, reduce error rates, and streamline operations. Attendees will leave knowing:• The value that ECM solutions provide to small to midsize companies• The general architecture of an ECM solution• How business process automation is used with key business functions like accounts payable, claims processing, and others• How to work with ECM solution providers to implement a system"Business process automation is something that every company needs but that many organizations believe is only for the Fortune 500," said Larry Matthews, Executive Vice President at Buddha wcj Logic. "The truth is, small to midsize organizations stand to gain just as much, if not more in some cases, from the implementation of an ECM solution. This session will be a great opportunity for Denver-area companies to see solutions in action and to ask questions about the process for developing and implementing a system."Founded in 2003 and located in Boulder, in the heart of Colorado's technology community, our team is a close-knit group of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) experts skilled and certified in design, development, implementation, and support. We work with leading solution providers and serve clients throughout the U.S. and Canada in a wide range of markets, including government, transportation, corporate, banking, insurance, medical and mortgage. Buddha Logic has a long history of success in providing clients with automated document management, optimized business processes, business process mapping, AP automation and workflow management.PSIGEN Software, Inc., is an innovative developer of end-to-end document capture, business process automation and content management solutions. For more than two decades, PSIGEN has provided software to improve processes around the capture and management of paper, digital documents and other mission-critical information. PSIGEN's solutions focus on cost reduction, compliance and improved efficiency for any organization. The company's products are designed to provide industry-leading flexibility and scalability, allowing for integration with any type of scanning device, fax server, MFP or network folder. PSIGEN users have the ability to organize information in PSIGEN's SAFE document management and workflow solution, or one of 60-plus supported third-party content management systems. PSIGEN delivers these solutions through a worldwide network of 500-plus authorized resellers and distributors. For more information, contact us or email sales@psigen.com.