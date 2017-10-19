Candy for A Cause: Halloween Candy GIVE-Back Program Underway at The Martin Dental Center

Children Give Back to Troops & First Responders, Donate Candy to Operation Gratitude

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Health

* Dentist Industry:

* Health Location:

* Roswell - Georgia - US Subject:

* Events

Media Contact

Patti/Office Manager

wymanbmartindds@ bellsouth.net Patti/Office Manager

End

-- Taking candy from children is usually frowned upon, but teaching kids the value of giving back by donating their excess Halloween candy in support of U.S. Troops and First Responders is a win-win for kids, parents, and dentists alike.This Halloween, local trick-or-treaters will join kids across the nation when they bring their Halloween candy and handwritten letters of gratitude to The Martin Dental Center. The goodies will be shipped to Operation Gratitude for inclusion in Care Packages to U.S. Service Members deployed overseas and to First Responders serving here at home.Dr. Wyman Martin is proud to participate in the Operation Gratitude Halloween GIVE-Back Program to reduce excess sugar consumption, prevent dental decay, and teach children the importance of saying "Thank You" to all who serve.Dr. Wyman Martin served in the U.S. Air Force in Altus, OK.Americans spend an estimated $2.5 billion dollars on a whopping 600 million pounds of Halloween Candy each year. In 2016 alone, 533,891 pounds of that candy was sent to Operation Gratitude for distribution through its Care Package Programs."Operation Gratitude has shipped more than 1.9 Million Care Packages that include items such as DVDs, handmade scarves and hygiene products. Halloween candy is a wonderful addition to these packages," says Operation Gratitude's founder, Carolyn Blashek. "The candy is a great morale boost for the troops, and a means to create positive interaction with local children. Equally important is that the Halloween Candy GIVE-Back Program provides every American child the opportunity to learn about service, sacrifice and generosity."Candy and handwritten letters or drawings to Service Members will be collected at our office, 45 W. Crossville Road, Suite 505, Roswell, GA (Corner of Corssville Rd. & Crabapple Rd.) October 25 – November 8, Monday – Friday.###Operation Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, volunteer-based organization that seeks to lift spirits and meet the evolving needs of the U.S. Military and First Responder communities, and provide volunteer opportunities for Americans to express their appreciation to all who serve our nation.Every year, Operation Gratitude sends 200,000+ individually-addressed Care Packages wcj to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines deployed overseas, to their children left behind, and to New Recruits, Veterans, First Responders, Wounded Heroes and their Caregivers. Each package contains food, hygiene products, entertainment and handmade items, as well as personal letters of support.Through Collection Drives, Letter Writing Campaigns, Craft Projects and Care Package Assembly Events, Operation Gratitude provides civilians anywhere in America a way to say "Thank You" through active, hands-on Volunteerism.To date, Operation Gratitude volunteers have assembled and shippedFor more media information:Dr. Wyman Martin has been serving the dental health needs of the Roswellcommunity for over 40 years.For more information about Dr. Wyman Martin & The Martin Dental Centerplease visit: The MartinDentalCenter.comContact Name, Patti/Office ManagerEmail: wymanbmartindds@bellsouth.net | Phone 770-993-7424Angel Cuevas, VP of Operations