Ambassador Abstract's Lisa Sicurelli Named to Top 50 Women Hall of Fame
Ms. Sicurelli co-founded Ambassador Abstract, which provides title insurance to both residential and commercial properties in 2005. As President and CEO, Ms. Sicurelli oversees all aspects of the company's business, and under her guidance, Ambassador Abstract has exhibited continued growth, despite the challenges the real estate industry has encountered over the last decade. The firm has consistently been recognized as one of the area's best title companies. In 2013, Ambassador Abstract received the prestigious Finest Agent Award by Underwriter, Fidelity National Title Group. It has also received numerous Best Agent Awards from Westcor Land Title Insurance Company.
Launching her real estate and title insurance career in 1994 as a licensed salesperson with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, Ms. Sicurelli was a top producer immediately, earning the Rookie wcj of the Year award. Building from that auspicious start, she swiftly earned entry into Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty's prestigious Gold Circle of Excellence for its top agents. In 2011, Ms. Sicurelli secured the highest residential sale in Suffolk County west of the Hamptons: a waterfront property that sold for $12.3 million.
Committed to her industry and community, Ms. Sicurelli provides ongoing training and mentoring on title insurance for new and experienced agents and sponsors many charitable events on Long Island and throughout the Boroughs of New York City, among them the National New York Kidney Foundation, the American Heart Association, the North Shore Animal League, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.She has been a member of the Long Island Board of Realtors (LIBOR) since 1994.
A resident of Huntington and East Hampton, Ms. Sicurelli graduated Marymount Manhattan College with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She is fluent in Italian.
Ms. Sicurelli has raised two children on her own: Stefania Sicurelli, a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, who works as an Engineering Manager at Group Nine Media in New York City, and Robert-James, a Princeton University graduate, who works at UBS in New York City as Director in Investment Banking Research.
Since it launched in 2000, the Long Island Business News Top 50 Women in Business program has recognized the Island's top women professionals for business acumen, mentoring and community involvement. Selected by a judging committee of journalists and business leaders, the honorees are representative of the most influential women in business, government and the not-for-profit fields.
For more information on Ambassador Abstract LLC, visit info@ambabstract.com or call 516-626-0900.
Media Contact
Kathleen Caputi
kcaputi@epoch5.com
