FAIR/SQUARE Introduces First All Vegan Gift Basket Ddelivery In Canada
Picking the perfect gift seems impossible at any day, but it's even harder when the recipient is vegan. FAIR/SQUARE solves this problem by offering a selection of 14 all vegan gift baskets that can be delivered to any location in Canada.
"Vegan options from regular gift basket companies are often sub-par, and consist of little more than a variety of dried fruits at an inflated price. We want to show that there is more to vegan gifting than wcj dried dates and figs. Our gift baskets contain an amazing selection of vegan chocolates, fairtrade tea, and cruelty-free skincare products, just to name a few" says Katharina Otulak, Founder, and Owner of FAIR/SQUARE.
All gift baskets are carefully and securely packed in a modern white gift box that looks good and is reusable & recyclable. When ordering, customers can pick a card, add a personal note and choose a preferred delivery date.
About FAIR/SQUARE
FAIR/SQUARE curates vegan products from socially and environmentally conscious Canadian companies that make high-quality products the right way. On offer is a selection of healthy vegan snack foods, fairtrade coffee and tea, cruelty-free skincare products and artisan-made home decor and gift items. As a 1% for the Planet member, FAIR/SQUARE donates 1% of annual sales to support non-profit organizations focused on the environment.
