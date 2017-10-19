 
News By Tag
* Vegan
* Gift Basket
* Canada
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cambridge
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

FAIR/SQUARE Introduces First All Vegan Gift Basket Ddelivery In Canada

Picking the perfect gift seems impossible at any day, but it's even harder when the recipient is vegan. FAIR/SQUARE solves this problem by offering a selection of 14 all vegan gift baskets that can be delivered to any location in Canada.
 
 
Chocolate Lover XL Gift Basket from FAIR/SQUARE
Chocolate Lover XL Gift Basket from FAIR/SQUARE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Vegan
Gift Basket
Canada

Industry:
Food

Location:
Cambridge - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Products

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- FAIR/SQUARE, Canada's new online store for fair and vegan products made in Canada, now offers a vegan gift basket service all across Canada. Visitors can choose from 14 different gift baskets all filled with 100% vegan and cruelty-free products. Gift baskets are put together with certain themes or favorite foods in mind, such as the 'Chocolate Lover XL Basket' and the 'Wellness & Relax Basket'. FAIR/SQUARE also offers two gluten-free baskets, one filled with snacking products and one specializing in breakfast products.

"Vegan options from regular gift basket companies are often sub-par, and consist of little more than a variety of dried fruits at an inflated price. We want to show that there is more to vegan gifting than wcj dried dates and figs. Our gift baskets contain an amazing selection of vegan chocolates, fairtrade tea, and cruelty-free skincare products, just to name a few" says Katharina Otulak, Founder, and Owner of FAIR/SQUARE.

All gift baskets are carefully and securely packed in a modern white gift box that looks good and is reusable & recyclable. When ordering, customers can pick a card, add a personal note and choose a preferred delivery date.

About FAIR/SQUARE
FAIR/SQUARE curates vegan products from socially and environmentally conscious Canadian companies that make high-quality products the right way. On offer is a selection of healthy vegan snack foods, fairtrade coffee and tea, cruelty-free skincare products and artisan-made home decor and gift items. As a 1% for the Planet member, FAIR/SQUARE donates 1% of annual sales to support non-profit organizations focused on the environment.

Visit FAIR/SQUARE: https://fair-square.ca

See the gift basket selection: https://fair-square.ca//collections/home-decor-gifts/gift...

Contact
Katharina Otulak
***@fair-square.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@fair-square.ca Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FAIR/SQUARE PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share