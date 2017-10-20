News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NHS-focussed Medication Management App Secures £7M Series A led by White Star Capital
Echo makes prescriptions painless, improving medication adherence and patient outcomes
• Echo is a mobile app that lets users order repeat prescriptions from their NHS GP and have medication delivered for free. Smart reminders tell patients when to take their medication and when they are going to run out
• Almost half of all adults take a repeat prescription, but between a third and a half of all medicines aren't taken as directed, costing the NHS billions each year. Preliminary research shows Echo users are 66% more likely to be adherent versus the general population
• Co-founded by patients and backed by a team of NHS clinicians, Echo tackles other major sources of waste in the NHS, including an estimated 20 million unnecessary GP/A&E appointments relating to prescription management
25 October 2017 - Echo (http://www.echo.co.uk)
The NHS spends almost £18 billion a year on medication, but it is thought that between a third and a half of all medicines prescribed for long-term conditions are not taken as recommended. Echo removes the barriers to medication adherence, making it easy for patients to order repeat prescriptions via smartphone and have medication delivered for free. Medication is dispensed via Echo's network of community pharmacies.
Available for free on iOS, (https://itunes.apple.com/
Christian Hernandez, Managing Partner at White Star Capital comments: "Echo is bringing smart, data-driven solutions to a problem that affects millions of people, including members of my own family. The team's focus on product design and their collaboration with the NHS continuously delights patients while benefiting doctors and the NHS. Echo puts the patient at the centre of the healthcare journey, streamlining medication management and hopefully improving their quality of life."
Sai Lakshmi, Echo co-founder and CEO, explained: "White Star Capital brings decades of experience to scaling digital businesses and we're excited to work with them on Echo's next stage of growth. Our relentless focus on user experience has created a service that improves our quality of life while saving money for a cash-strapped NHS."
Lakshmi added: "As someone who uses inhalers to manage my asthma, Echo has simplified a confusing and fragmented monthly chore. With these funds we plan to invest in further R&
About Echo
Echo is a simple, free and secure app that lets you order NHS prescriptions and get medication delivered to your door. Simply tell us who your GP is and what repeat medication you need. We'll sort out the prescription and deliver medication for free. Smart reminders tell you when to take your wcj meds and when you are about to run out. For more information, visit www.echo.co.uk.
About White Star Capital
White Star Capital is an early-stage Venture Capital firm investing in exceptional entrepreneurs who are building the iconic companies of tomorrow. With a presence in London, New York, Montreal and Paris, and a team with deep operational expertise, we partner closely with the teams we back to help them scale globally. For more information, visit www.whitestarvc.com.
--Ends--
Notes to editors
• Echo is a free service—users only pay the standard prescription charge of £8.60 per item. Patients entitled to free prescriptions pay nothing. Second class postage is provided free of charge
• The app works with existing GP NHS England practice workflows and technology, requiring zero technological or process changes for surgeries using the Electronic Prescription Service (EPS). Echo's business model is based on an income sharing agreement with its partner pharmacies
• Echo saves money for the NHS by improving medication adherence, reducing the quality-adjusted life year cost of treatment. Echo also reduces medication wastage, over-ordering, and unnecessary GP/A&E appointments related to medicines management
• Analysis carried out by the company on a sample of 3,000 Echo users found 83.4% to be adherent, a 66% improvement on WHO adherence estimates for developed countries (50%).
• With over 50k downloads in 2017, Echo's iOS Net Promoter Score is 81 (as of Sept, 2017) and has been regularly featured by Apple on the UK app store. You can watch a patient testimonial video here: http://bit.ly/
• In July 2017 Pfizer selected Echo to join its first cohort of healthtech start-ups to be supported by the Pfizer Healthcare Hub: London. Echo is also a proud member ofTech City UK's Upscale class of 2017 (http://www.techcityuk.com/
Contact
Echo Health
***@echo.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse