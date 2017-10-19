News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Comcast Business Presents the 2017 North Port Real Estate Summit
Business and Community Leaders to Gather and Discuss Future of North Port, Atlanta Braves Project and More
Taking place on Friday, November 3, 2017, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the summit will be the inaugural event at the newly built Suncoast Technical College in North Port. Media attendance is welcome and encouraged.
More than 20 engaging speakers and subject-matter experts will take the stage during this unique experience to provide information and unleash new ideas and strategies that commercial real estate professionals can apply to evolve their businesses and personal lives. The event's keynote speakers are Dan O'Berski of Trinity Commercial and Paul Erhardt (pictured) of West Villages. O'Berski will talk about the region's highly active real estate market. Erhardt will provide an update on Mattamy Homes and West Villages – the nation's fourth fastest-growing master planned community – and the Atlanta Braves complex.
"Mattamy Homes, the developer of West Villages, has invested significantly here to make West Villages one of the finest master-planned communities in the country," said Erhardt. "Our partnership with the Atlanta Braves shows that we are committed to the long-term value of this community. We are proud to be in North Port and to present at this event."
Four pertinent panel sessions comprised of business leaders and real estate professionals will examine major investments in North Port, the impact of Amazon on local businesses, commercial real estate trends, positive economic news in the region, partners in real estate growth and competitive marketplace, and more.
"Coldwell Banker Sunstar is honored to be participating in this year's North Port Real Estate Summit. Since opening our office a little over a year ago, we have witnessed amazing growth in our market place, so much that both our residential sales agents and commercial agents are having successes selling North Port as a "Playful City," said event panel moderator Deeanna Atkinson of Coldwell Banker Sunstar. "This growth trend and what it means for our region will be a main discussion topic at this year's summit."
This positive tone is echoed by another real estate partner, Bruce Henry. "As a local resident and Realtor® with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Realty for over 12 years, I'm both excited and proud to be one of the event panel moderators and a part of the North Port Real Estate Summit for the second year," said Henry. "My customers say it wcj best, 'The City of North Port has it all!'"
Comcast Business is the title sponsor of the summit. Program sponsors include Achieva Credit Union, Benderson Development, Wakefield Beasley and Associates, West Villages and Willis A. Smith Construction. The organizing committee includes Coldwell Banker, Berkshire Hathaway, West Villages and the City of North Port. The event's marketing partner is Grapevine Communications Advertising Agency.
For more information about the event, or for commercial real estate professionals interested in attending, please visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com or call 941-429-7029.
About the City of North Port
For those who enjoy being part of an up-and-coming, accessible community, consider the City of North Port, which is located in SarasotaCounty between Tampa and Fort Myers. A part of the North Port-Bradenton-
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Britney Guertin (BGuertin@grapeinc.com)
Contact
Britney Guertin
***@grapeinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse