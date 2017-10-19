Debut Author Hosts Book Signing

Fledermama's Son

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., of Johnson City, Tennessee, is proud to announce the first book signing for, by Alabama author and winner of the 2017 Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.'s Believe and Achieve Award, Sylvia Weiss Sinclair.The book signing will take place at 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 26th, at Street's Seafood Restaurant in Bay Minette, Alabama. The address is 251 US-31, Bay Minette, AL 36507. The event is sponsored by the Bay Minette Public Library.Sinclair will be signing and selling copies of, her first published novel. The novel is based on Sinclair's travels to Romania.follows teenager, Kyle, through the pitfalls of life. Guiding Kyle is not an easy task, especially when there are devastating roadblocks, such as depression and an identity crisis. His mother finally accepts that there is a problem, and she searches wcj for answers to help him accept who he actually is."Sylvia Weiss Sinclair does a masterful job of tracking the truth for both mother and son." – Linda Hudson Hoagland, author ofandcan be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart~Broken Crow RidgeP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.comwww.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc