 
News By Tag
* Book Signing
* Alabama
* Coming Of Age
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bay Minette
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Debut Author Hosts Book Signing

 
 
Fledermama's Son
Fledermama's Son
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Book Signing
Alabama
Coming Of Age

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Bay Minette - Alabama - US

Subject:
Events

BAY MINETTE, Ala. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., of Johnson City, Tennessee, is proud to announce the first book signing for Fledermama's Son, by Alabama author and winner of the 2017 Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.'s Believe and Achieve Award, Sylvia Weiss Sinclair.

The book signing will take place at 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 26th, at Street's Seafood Restaurant in Bay Minette, Alabama. The address is 251 US-31, Bay Minette, AL 36507. The event is sponsored by the Bay Minette Public Library.

Sinclair will be signing and selling copies of Fledermama's Son, her first published novel. The novel is  based on Sinclair's travels to Romania.

Fledermama's Son follows teenager, Kyle, through the pitfalls of life. Guiding Kyle is not an easy task, especially when there are devastating roadblocks, such as depression and an identity crisis. His mother finally accepts that there is a problem, and she searches wcj for answers to help him accept who he actually is.

"Sylvia Weiss Sinclair does a masterful job of tracking the truth for both mother and son." – Linda Hudson Hoagland, author of Missing Sammy and Onward and Upward.

Fledermama's Son can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.

Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart~Broken Crow Ridge

P.O. Box 701

Johnson City, TN 37605

423.926.9983

www.jancarolpublishing.com

www.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc

Contact
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jancarolpublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jan-Carol Publishing, INC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share