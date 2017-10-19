News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Marquis Bank Scholarship to Help At-Risk Girls
"These young women have so much potential, but their circumstances don't always give them the opportunity to succeed. Organizations like Women of Tomorrow provide the support they need. It's so important that they graduate high school, pursue higher education and become full participating members of society," said Rosary Plana Falero, senior vice president of Professional/
The Marquis Bank Scholarship will be awarded to one or more at-risk seniors graduating from a Miami-Dade County Public High School enrolled in the Women of Tomorrow mentoring program. Annually, the organization awards on average more than $300,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in South Florida.
Women of Tomorrow, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, mentors 2,600 students in 114 public high schools throughout South Florida. Mentors include hundreds of highly accomplished professional women. Falero, who sits on the organization's scholarship committee, earlier served many years as a mentor at Booker T. Washington Senior High School.
"I believe education is a key factor that provides the foundation for success in life. It's important that we focus on this, not only in high school but early on in life to establish a love for learning. It's been rewarding to see the growth of these young women and wcj receiving their thanks for helping them to build their self-esteem,"
About Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program
Women of Tomorrow was conceived in 1997 by television journalist Jennifer Valoppi and co-founded with Don Browne, retired Telemundo president. The Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program is designed to inspire, motivate and empower at-risk young women to live up to their full potential through a unique mentoring program with highly accomplished professional women and scholarship opportunities. Women of Tomorrow currently mentors approximately 4,500 at-risk girls in 192 public high schools in South Florida, Metropolitan Detroit and Greater Philadelphia with its network of over 500 mentors. Research shows that Women of Tomorrow Mentees have increased self-esteem, a 95 percent high school graduation rate, and increased academic performance each year they are in the program, to a statistically significant degree. Women of Tomorrow has changed the lives of more than 15,000 young women and awarded almost $6 million in college scholarships. For more information, call 305 371 3331 or visit www.womenoftomorrow.org.
About Marquis Bank
Marquis Bank, with more than $500 million in assets, is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving business owners, professionals and investors. Marquis has successfully blended convenient state-of-the-
Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
mlichtenheld@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse