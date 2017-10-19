News By Tag
Truck Sharing App, Truxx, Partners with Sears, Shop Your Way® to Assist in Hurricane Relief Efforts
Truxx, the rapidly growing truck-sharing app, will offer free moves to victims of hurricane flooding
Truxx is offering free moves to Shop Your Way Members who experienced flooding or were otherwise affected by the recent hurricanes. The impact of these massive weather events will be long felt, and rebuilding will take time. Truxx, alongside Shop Your Way, is committed to helping those currently salvaging residents and small businesses in Texas, and Florida.
"In 2011, we experienced first-hand catastrophic flooding in upstate New York, where Truxx was born," Joe Hess, Truxx, Partner and Chief Operating Officer, said. "We know that once the media and national attention has moved on, many will still be faced with the long and daunting task of cleanup and rebuilding. We're honored to team up with Shop Your Way to do whatever we can to aid in that process."
Membersin the affected areas who need the service should simply enter 'Shop Your Way Hurricane Relief' in the Truxx app description section, and the service will be available at no charge.
"Serving our members in their time of greatest need is core to our mission at Shop Your Way. By extending our relationship with Truxx, we are able to do more, for more people, as these local communities continue their rebuilding process," said Robert Naedele, Chief Commercial Officer, Shop Your Way.
The Truxx user base has grown quickly. With the app, users can easily schedule pickup truck/van drivers wcj to move large items. Like many sharing services, Truxx offers driver location services, in-app messaging and driver background checks. The Truxx app is currently available for download on App Store and Google Play Store.
About Truxx
Truxx is a digital platform that connects pickup truck/van owners with people in need of moving larger items, like oversized retail purchases or for moves across town. The service also offers drivers an opportunity to earn additional income. The service is available online (Truxxit.com)
About Shop Your Way
Shop Your Way® is a free social shopping destination and rewards program offering millions of products, personalized services, and advice. The program rewards members for buying the products and services they want every day. Through an extensive network, members can shop thousands of top brands and earn points to use on future purchases. Members also have access to special pricing, sales and digital coupons that can be loaded directly into their account.
It's free and easy to become a Shop Your Way member and begin enjoying benefits immediately when you visit shopyourway.com. Download the free Shop Your Way app on iTunes or Google Play.
