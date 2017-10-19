News By Tag
Business Improvement District of Coral Gables Plans for Bright Future
"This vote of confidence comes at a very important time when the Streetscape project is in full swing, and we are seeing progress," said the BID's President, Venny Torre. "The next five years will be incredibly important to the continuity of the BID's strategies for building upon its past success to make Coral Gables' Central Business District an even more desirable place to live and do business. We are at the critical juncture where the hard work of the past will pave the way for continued growth and business prosperity."
"Our goal and responsibility is to market and advocate on behalf of our BID members in Downtown Coral Gables," said Taciana Amador, executive director of the BID. "Over the last 20 years, the BID has focused on developing marketing strategies exclusively dedicated to promoting Miracle Mile and Downtown Coral Gables. In doing so, we've created a unique identity and brand that is known internationally."
The BID recently celebrated the completion of the first portion of the long-awaited Streetscape project with a block party. On October 13, the BID and the City of Coral Gables officially unveiled the new pedestrian promenade on Giralda Plaza.
This year the approval of the Overlay Plan, which addresses the expanded activation options and requirements tied to the Streetscape, was also celebrated. The Overlay establishes new retail and window signage, alley signs, menu boards, colonnade/arcade signage, kiosk signage, outdoor and rooftop dining terraces, outdoor music, and pop-up retail opportunities.
The BID is credited with creating signature events such as Coral Gables Restaurant Week, Taste of the Gables and Giralda Under the Stars, as well as spearheading Downtown Coral Gables' centralized valet parking and holiday decorations and lighting programs. Most importantly, the BID has garnered increased awareness for 300+ Downtown Coral Gables businesses through 24/7 social media and marketing programs.
This year the BID also launched its "Building Beautiful" campaign, which is centered around producing and sharing a series of videos that are posted to an array of platforms. These one-minute videos profile the business owners and leaders of Coral Gables, bringing the story of their journey and the beauty of their business to life. The videos can be seen at http://www.shopcoralgables.com/
"With our charter renewed, we will continue to advocate on behalf of our members to ensure that we are creating the vibrant live, work, play environment intended," said Amador.
About the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables: The Business Improvement District of Coral Gables was incorporated in July 1997 and encompasses 19 blocks of Downtown Coral Gables including Miracle Mile. wcj As an advocate for downtown issues, property owners, and businesses, the BID empowers district members through a single-unified voice, speaking collectively to governmental and civic organizations and the general public in order to bring prosperity to the District. Its mission is to promote commercial vitality for Miracle Mile and Downtown Coral Gables through marketing and advertising, and to act as a strategic catalyst for the overall improvement of the area.
Downtown Coral Gables' Miracle Mile is a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with more than 150 property owners and over 350 merchants including restaurants. Infused with a chic European feel, tree-lined streets and Mediterranean architecture, the historic area boasts some of Miami's finest boutiques, acclaimed restaurants and lively cultural venues. Downtown Coral Gables, with its Miracle Mile, is an elegant and sophisticated destination to live, shop, play and work. It is Miami's charming gem that locals like to keep secret and visitors fall in love with when they find it.
For more information and a directory, visit www.shopcoralgables.com, become a fan on www.facebook.com/
