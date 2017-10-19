News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Light Breakfast at Whole Foods Market in Oxnard on Ventura County Farm Day
Before beginning their tours, the public can stop by Whole Foods Market (650 Town Center Drive, Oxnard) for light breakfast fare, snacks, and beverages.
Farms throughout Ventura County open their doors on Farm Day so the public can see how many of the foods they eat are grown. Local farms produce a variety of items including strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, oranges, lemons, avocados, kale and onions. These free tours take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Before beginning their tours, the public can stop by Whole Foods Market (650 Town Center Drive, Oxnard) for light breakfast fare, snacks, and beverages. While there, visitors can pick up a Farm Day map and a goody bag from Whole Foods (while supplies last) containing bottled water, lip balm, an Energy-C drink packet, Garden of Life protein bar and other items. The first 100 kids in attendance receive free book bags provided by First 5 Ventura County. There will also be a Farm Day story time for kids age five and under with stories read by a local farmer.
On Ventura County Farm Day, visitors choose two or three farms and then map out their day. Farm Day visitors can travel at their own pace since they drive themselves wcj to the farms they select. Each farm is unique, but all will feature a number of activities such as free produce, min-tours and food and beverage samplings.
For more information about the breakfast, farms tours, the evening Farm Day BBQ at Hansen Agricultural Center (http://harec.ucanr.edu/
About SEEAG
Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG's "The Farm Lab: The Journey of Our Food From Field to Fork" program based in Ventura County teaches school children about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this program, over 15,000 elementary school students in Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Mary Maranville at mary@seeag.org.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse