 
News By Tag
* Free Farm Tours
* Ventura County
* Farm Day
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ventura
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Free Light Breakfast at Whole Foods Market in Oxnard on Ventura County Farm Day

Before beginning their tours, the public can stop by Whole Foods Market (650 Town Center Drive, Oxnard) for light breakfast fare, snacks, and beverages.
 
 
Ventura County Farm Day
Ventura County Farm Day
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Free Farm Tours
* Ventura County
* Farm Day

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Ventura - California - US

Subject:
* Events

VENTURA, Calif. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Whole Foods Market at The Collection in Oxnard is helping start off the 5th Annual Ventura County Farm Day with a free light breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. on Farm Day, Saturday, November 4.

Farms throughout Ventura County open their doors on Farm Day so the public can see how many of the foods they eat are grown. Local farms produce a variety of items including strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, oranges, lemons, avocados, kale and onions. These free tours take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Before beginning their tours, the public can stop by Whole Foods Market (650 Town Center Drive, Oxnard) for light breakfast fare, snacks, and beverages. While there, visitors can pick up a Farm Day map and a goody bag from Whole Foods (while supplies last) containing bottled water, lip balm, an Energy-C drink packet, Garden of Life protein bar and other items. The first 100 kids in attendance receive free book bags provided by First 5 Ventura County. There will also be a Farm Day story time for kids age five and under with stories read by a local farmer.

On Ventura County Farm Day, visitors choose two or three farms and then map out their day. Farm Day visitors can travel at their own pace since they drive themselves wcj to the farms they select. Each farm is unique, but all will feature a number of activities such as free produce, min-tours and food and beverage samplings.

For more information about the breakfast, farms tours, the evening Farm Day BBQ at Hansen Agricultural Center (http://harec.ucanr.edu/About_Us/)in Santa Paula and other activities, go to www.VenturaCountyFarmDay.comor call 805-901-0213.

About SEEAG

Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG's "The Farm Lab: The Journey of Our Food From Field to Fork" program based in Ventura County teaches school children about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this program, over 15,000 elementary school students in Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Mary Maranville at mary@seeag.org.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Free Farm Tours, Ventura County, Farm Day
Industry:Event
Location:Ventura - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SEEAG News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share