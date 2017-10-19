News By Tag
Thiel College names 2017-2018 Pedas Fellows recipients
Thiel College has announced the nine students who make up the 2017-2018 Thiel College Pedas Fellows. Responsibilities associated with these coveted spots include helping fellow students develop career-ready multi-media presentation skills.
• Abigail Bowser '20 is a psychology studies major from Freeport, Pa. She is a 2015 graduate of Freeport Area High School.
• Brian Brink '21 is a media & journalism major from Meadville, Pa. He is a 2009 graduate of Meadville High School.
• Taylor Guth '20 is a secondary education mathematics major from Ellwood City, Pa. She is a 2016 graduate of Lincoln High School.
• Laura Hardner '20 is an English and psychology major from Erie, Pa. She is a 2016 graduate of Erie Collegiate Academy.
• Paige Onomastico '18 is an early childhood education & special education major from Bridgeville, Pa. She is a 2014 graduate of Chartiers Valley High School.
• Payton Patterson '18 is a media communication major from East Palestine, Pa. She is a 2014 graduate of East Palestine High School.
• Alex Pollock '20 is a computer science major from Monroeville, Pa. He is a 2016 graduate of Gateway High School.
• Xin Ning "Eunice" Tan '19 is a business administration & accounting major from Klang, Malaysia. He is a 2013 high school graduate.
• Keenan M. Weimer '19 is an English studies major from Duncannon, Pa. He is a 2015 graduate of Greenwood High School.
The Pedas Fellows' role is to assist other students with media and computer hardware and software in the James Pedas Communication Center; aid students with other communication skills and processes, such as preparing presentations;
