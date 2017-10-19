 
Industry News





Thiel College names 2017-2018 Pedas Fellows recipients

Thiel College has announced the nine students who make up the 2017-2018 Thiel College Pedas Fellows. Responsibilities associated with these coveted spots include helping fellow students develop career-ready multi-media presentation skills.
 
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, announces nine students from a variety of majors make up the 2017-2018 Thiel College Pedas Fellows.

This year's Thiel's (https://www.thiel.edu/) Pedas Fellows are a highly skilled group, including three returning Fellows, Paige Onomastico, Payton Patterson and Keenan Weimer, and the Pedas Fellows' first international student, Xin Ning (Eunice) Tan," James Pedas Professor of Media, Communication and Public Relations and Executive Director of the James Pedas Communication Center Dane S. Claussen, Ph.D., said. "Five Pedas Fellows are working as teaching assistants for Presentational Literacy, a critical core curriculum course, and all are assisting their fellow students from across campus."

• Abigail Bowser '20 is a psychology studies major from Freeport, Pa. She is a 2015 graduate of Freeport Area High School.
• Brian Brink '21 is a media & journalism major from Meadville, Pa. He is a 2009 graduate of Meadville High School.
• Taylor Guth '20 is a secondary education mathematics major from Ellwood City, Pa. She is a 2016 graduate of Lincoln High School.
• Laura Hardner '20 is an English and psychology major from Erie, Pa. She is a 2016 graduate of Erie Collegiate Academy.
• Paige Onomastico '18 is an early childhood education & special education major from Bridgeville, Pa. She is a 2014 graduate of Chartiers Valley High School.
• Payton Patterson '18 is a media communication major from East Palestine, Pa. She is a 2014 graduate of East Palestine High School.
• Alex Pollock '20 is a computer science major from Monroeville, Pa. He is a 2016 graduate of Gateway High School.
• Xin Ning "Eunice" Tan '19 is a business administration & accounting major from Klang, Malaysia. He is a 2013 high school graduate.
• Keenan M. Weimer '19 is an English studies major from Duncannon, Pa. He is a 2015 graduate of Greenwood High School.

The Pedas Fellows' role is to assist other students with media and computer hardware and software in the James Pedas Communication Center; aid students with other communication skills and processes, such as preparing presentations; serve as teaching assistants for the Presentational Literacy course in the College's core curriculum; and support courses across campus with communication wcj needs such as video recording. The Pedas Fellows are supervised by Claussen, who is also Chair of the Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations; with assistance from Media Production Engineer Mike Battisti and Assistant Professor Ross Nugent, a film, video and television specialist.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

