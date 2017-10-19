 
News By Tag
* Ford F-100
* Tunnel hump
* Sema
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cookeville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

American Powertrain Introduces Replacement High Tunnel Hump for 1967-1979 Ford F-100

Added clearance and easier installation for American Powertrain's TKO and MAGNUM Pro-Fit Transmission Kits
 
 
American Powertrain Replacement High Tunnel Hump for 1967-'79 Ford F-100
American Powertrain Replacement High Tunnel Hump for 1967-'79 Ford F-100
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- American Powertrain now offers a new replacement High Tunnel Hump for the 1967 – 1979 F-100 pickup that provides additional clearance and easier installation. The new 100% gel coated fiberglass tunnel hump from American Powertrain is designed to work with both American Powertrain's TKO and MAGNUM Pro-Fit transmissions.  Unlike the standard factory steel hump for the '67- '79 F-100 pickup that has minimal clearance and required the factory hole to be blocked, this replacement offers a cleaner install with only one hole included for the shifter. Installation is easy using only screws and bonding adhesive.

American Powertrain exists to help muscle car owners equip their cars with wcj modern drivetrain technology, offering overdrive transmission systems, hydraulic clutch kits and a wide range of drivetrain related parts from diff to block. Since American Powertrain opened for business, we have quickly become the world's largest TREMEC dealer. Our installation parts and systems are proudly made right here in America for unmatched quality. Our staff of highly experienced enthusiasts has years of experience helping car owners and builders make the right drivetrain choices.

For more information visit www.americanpowertrain.com (http://www.aeromotiveinc.com/). To speak with one of American Powertrain's highly qualified technicians, call 931-646-4836. For weekend and holiday calls, a call back service is available at 423-773-9789.

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Ford F-100, Tunnel hump, Sema
Industry:Automotive
Location:Cookeville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Powertrain PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share