News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
American Powertrain Introduces Replacement High Tunnel Hump for 1967-1979 Ford F-100
Added clearance and easier installation for American Powertrain's TKO and MAGNUM Pro-Fit Transmission Kits
American Powertrain exists to help muscle car owners equip their cars with wcj modern drivetrain technology, offering overdrive transmission systems, hydraulic clutch kits and a wide range of drivetrain related parts from diff to block. Since American Powertrain opened for business, we have quickly become the world's largest TREMEC dealer. Our installation parts and systems are proudly made right here in America for unmatched quality. Our staff of highly experienced enthusiasts has years of experience helping car owners and builders make the right drivetrain choices.
For more information visit www.americanpowertrain.com (http://www.aeromotiveinc.com/
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse