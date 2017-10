American Powertrain Introduces Replacement High Tunnel Hump for 1967-1979 Ford F-100

Added clearance and easier installation for American Powertrain's TKO and MAGNUM Pro-Fit Transmission Kits

American Powertrain Replacement High Tunnel Hump for 1967-'79 Ford F-100

American Powertrain now offers a new replacement High Tunnel Hump for the 1967 – 1979 F-100 pickup that provides additional clearance and easier installation. The new 100% gel coated fiberglass tunnel hump from American Powertrain is designed to work with both American Powertrain's TKO and MAGNUM Pro-Fit transmissions. Unlike the standard factory steel hump for the '67- '79 F-100 pickup that has minimal clearance and required the factory hole to be blocked, this replacement offers a cleaner install with only one hole included for the shifter. Installation is easy using only screws and bonding adhesive. American Powertrain exists to help muscle car owners equip their cars with modern drivetrain technology, offering overdrive transmission systems, hydraulic clutch kits and a wide range of drivetrain related parts from diff to block. Since American Powertrain opened for business, we have quickly become the world's largest TREMEC dealer. Our installation parts and systems are proudly made right here in America for unmatched quality. Our staff of highly experienced enthusiasts has years of experience helping car owners and builders make the right drivetrain choices.