FastSpring Presenting at Dreamforce 2017

E-commerce and subscription management leader announces its presence at one of the largest technology conferences in the world

Award-winning e-commerce solution will be featured in the upcoming Dreamforce Customer Success Expo. FastSpring representatives will be on hand at kiosk 1972 to answer questions and show businesses how they can how they can eliminate back office headaches around selling online. Particular focus will be placed on how companies can upgrade their offline sales process to a true digital commerce solution.

During the Dreamforce event, FastSpring will be present an information session titled, "Accelerate YES to CA$H without pain in the SaaS." This live talk will cover how to reduce e-commerce friction from signup to cash. Attendees will discover how to succeed at subscription management without hiring an army. Also discussed will be reasons why you should let customers buy everywhere and highlights of customer success stories. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 3:00-3:20pm, at the Moscone South, Partner Theater 4.

"FastSpring strives to be the best e-commerce solution in the industry so the Dreamforce Customer Success Forum is the ideal place to exchange ideas with customers, industry leaders and influencers," comments FastSpring CEO. "We are excited to be a 'Trailblazer' and look forward to the event."

Dreamforce is the learning event of the year and a conference that's held annually in the fall. Dreamforce will be November 6–9, 2017, in San Francisco, California, at Moscone Center.

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, FastSpring provides thousands of customers worldwide with a proven, highly acclaimed, and all-in-one e-commerce, subscription management and billing platform. Specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies, the FastSpring platform helps to maximize conversions, increase sales, and grow business – all while providing an award-winning client service experience 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.