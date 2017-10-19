News By Tag
FastSpring Presenting at Dreamforce 2017
E-commerce and subscription management leader announces its presence at one of the largest technology conferences in the world
During the Dreamforce event, FastSpring will be present an information session titled, "Accelerate YES to CA$H without pain in the SaaS." This live talk will cover how to reduce e-commerce friction from signup to cash. Attendees will discover how to succeed at subscription management without hiring an army. Also discussed will be reasons why you should let customers buy everywhere and highlights of customer success stories. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, November 7th, 3:00-3:20pm, at the Moscone South, Partner Theater 4.
About Dreamforce:
Dreamforce is the learning event of the year and a conference that's held annually in the fall. Dreamforce will be November 6–9, 2017, in San Francisco, California, at Moscone Center. For more information visit https://www.salesforce.com/
About FastSpring:
Headquartered in Santa Barbara, FastSpring provides thousands of customers worldwide with a proven, highly acclaimed, and all-in-one e-commerce, subscription management and billing platform.
Specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies, the FastSpring platform helps to maximize conversions, increase sales, and grow business – all while providing an award-winning client service experience 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
FastSpring's awards and honors include winner of SaaS 2017 Award for E-Commerce, multiple Stevie Awards, CODie Awards, inclusion in the Inc. 500 and Software Magazine Top 500 lists, and multiple appearances on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list through 2017. To find out more, please visit FastSpring.com (http://www.fastspring.com/
All companies referenced in this press release, including FastSpring® and more are the trademarks of their respective owners.
