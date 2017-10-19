 
News By Tag
* Ecommerce
* Saas
* Subscriptions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Barbara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

FastSpring Presenting at Dreamforce 2017

E-commerce and subscription management leader announces its presence at one of the largest technology conferences in the world
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ecommerce
Saas
Subscriptions

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Santa Barbara - California - US

Subject:
Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning e-commerce solution FastSpring (FastSpring.com (http://www.fastspring.com/)) will be featured in the upcoming Dreamforce Customer Success Expo. FastSpring representatives will be on hand at kiosk 1972 to answer questions and show businesses how they can how they can eliminate back office headaches around selling online. Particular focus will be placed on how companies can upgrade their offline sales process to a true digital commerce solution.

During the Dreamforce event, FastSpring will be present an information session titled, "Accelerate YES to CA$H without pain in the SaaS." This live talk will cover how to reduce e-commerce friction from signup to cash. Attendees will discover how to succeed at subscription management without hiring an army. Also discussed will be reasons why you should let customers buy everywhere and highlights of customer success stories. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, November 7th, 3:00-3:20pm, at the Moscone South, Partner Theater 4.

"FastSpring strives wcj to be the best e-commerce solution in the industry so the Dreamforce Customer Success Forum is the ideal place to exchange ideas with customers, industry leaders and influencers," comments FastSpring CEO Chris Lueck. "We are excited to be a 'Trailblazer' and look forward to the event."

About Dreamforce:

Dreamforce is the learning event of the year and a conference that's held annually in the fall. Dreamforce will be November 6–9, 2017, in San Francisco, California, at Moscone Center. For more information visit https://www.salesforce.com/dreamforce/.

About FastSpring:

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, FastSpring provides thousands of customers worldwide with a proven, highly acclaimed, and all-in-one e-commerce, subscription management and billing platform.

Specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies, the FastSpring platform helps to maximize conversions, increase sales, and grow business – all while providing an award-winning client service experience 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

FastSpring's awards and honors include winner of SaaS 2017 Award for E-Commerce, multiple Stevie Awards, CODie Awards, inclusion in the Inc. 500 and Software Magazine Top 500 lists, and multiple appearances on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list through 2017. To find out more, please visit FastSpring.com (http://www.fastspring.com/).

All companies referenced in this press release, including FastSpring® and more are the trademarks of their respective owners.
End
Source:
Email:***@fastspring.com Email Verified
Tags:Ecommerce, Saas, Subscriptions
Industry:Internet
Location:Santa Barbara - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FastSpring PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share