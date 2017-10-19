News By Tag
Lehman Volvo Cars' "Protect the Gifts" Car Seat Campaign
Lehman Volvo Cars Providing 50 Car Seats for those in need this Holiday Season
Lehman Volvo Cars Owner and President, Ray Bromley explains: "During this time of year, the tendency is to start compiling a list of gifts for loved ones and we don't always take the time to reflect upon the gifts we already have…our children. This campaign is a nice way of putting that thought into a meaningful effort for our community."
An e-mail address is set up at contest@lehmanvolvocars.com in which families can be nominated for a new car seat. Lehman Volvo Cars will select families from the e-mails received and provide up to 50 seats to be delivered at both Lehman Volvo Cars locations. The nomination deadline is Wednesday, November wcj 15th by midnight.
Families in the York region will have their seats installed on December 8th at Lehman Volvo Cars of York and families in the Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg region will have their seats installed on December 9th at Lehman Volvo Cars of Mechanicsburg. Every seat will be installed by Certified Car Seat Technicians, coordinated by Safe Kids Pennsylvania.
Lehman Volvo Cars is an authorized Volvo Cars retailer and repair facility and has been serving the Central Pennsylvania area for over 34 years. Lehman Volvo Cars of Mechanicsburg is located at 6281 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. Lehman Volvo Cars of York is located at 950 North Hills Road in York.
Visit www.LehmanVolvoCars.com to learn more.
