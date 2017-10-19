 
Industry News





Dr. Jeffrey Elenberger selected 2017 Sacramento Magazine Best Orthodontist Category

 
 
It's a CROWDED World we Create Smiles that get NOTICED!!!
ROCKLIN, Calif. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Jeffrey Elenberger has been chosen as a Best of the Best Orthodontic Specialist in the November 2017 issue of Sacramento Magazine. Dentists and Specialists throughout the Sacramento area cast thousands of votes on the abilities of their fellow professionals. General Dentists were asked "If you had a patient in need of a specialist,which specialist would you refer them to?

Respondents wcj were asked to consider years of experience,continuing education, manner with patients,use of new techniques/technologies and physical results,before making their choice! Seven specialties were surveyed: general dentistry, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and prosthodontics.

Dr. Elenberger has been practicing in the Sacramento area for almost 25 years and continues to provide the best care for his patients. "My patients are incredible and I have had the priviledge to meet and care for amazing people. We are honored to receive such a high recommendation from our peers"! It really is a testament to the dedication my team puts into patient care and service. Thank You!

Visit us at http://www.elenbergerorthodontics.com   916-774-6006
Tags:Orthodontics, Dental, Medical
Industry:Health
Location:Rocklin - California - United States
