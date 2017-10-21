News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Plight of Children of Holocaust Survivors To Be Discussed at Toronto's Holocaust Education Week 2017
Dialogue for Descendants is a day long symposium for Children of Holocaust Survivors being held on Sunday, November 5 as part of Holocaust Education Week Toronto as a forum for education, discussion and engagement.
In her presentation at the Trauma Talks Conference offered by Women's College Hospital, Toronto she dealt with how trauma is transmitted intergenerationally based on her memoir.
Dr. Yael Danieli, Clinical psychologist and Director, Group Project for Holocaust Survivors and their Children, New York, NY, said, "With a keen attention to detail, Pearl Goodman deftly weaves her parents' tragic wcj stories and their aftermath, Canadian realities, and her own, to reveal how legacies of traumatic experiences are lived out from generation to generation. A compelling and insightful read."
Author Kathy Page said, "When Their Memories Became Mine is a moving first-hand account of the way trauma passes from one generation to the next, and how a child of survivors has risen to the difficult task of excavating and articulating a family history that is both intensely personal and historically relevant."
The symposium opens with a keynote address from Martin Himel, television director, producer and senior correspondent. Martin Himel has produced television series, ground-breaking documentaries and news coverage for major national and international broadcasters. He illustrates his talk with short clips from his most recent documentary, Secrets of Survival (2017).
The program concludes with a presentation from Helen Epstein, author of several books of literary non-fiction, including the ground-breaking Children of the Holocaust (1979), one of the first books to examine the intergenerational transmission of trauma.
Information about Holocaust Education Week can be found at http://holocaustcentre.com/
When Their Memories Became: Mine Moving Beyond My Parents' Past ISBN 978-1-927637-
Contact
Marvin Ross
***@bridgeross.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse