News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Oakland High School Students Earn Thousands In Scholarships
Local students applied for Nearly $1 million in Aide during UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Empower Me Tour
Five students were selected, on the spot, and awarded the Target Merit Scholarship, valued at $5,000. "Winning this scholarship allows me to accomplish my goals without the guilt of adding extra costs to my family," said Oakland native Edwin Perez whose family migrated from Mexico. "As a first generation college student, I know that my expenses would drown my parents in debt," added the Coliseum College Prep Academy senior who helps his mom clean offices on her second job.
UNCF is the largest scholarship provider to students of color, awarding $100 million annually in scholarships to more than 10,000 students. Established nearly a decade ago in partnership with Wells Fargo, EMT encourages students to choose education first. Through partnerships with the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD (https://www.ousd.org/
"I came to the EMT because I wanted to get more familiar with scholarships,"
The Oakland EMT will head to Chicago, IL on Nov. 1-2; Cincinnati, OH on Nov. 15-16; and Dallas, TX on Dec. 4-5. The tour is supported wcj by presenting sponsor Target, founding sponsor Wells Fargo, FedEx and P&G. For more information, visit: www.EmpowerMeTour.org. And stay connected on social media @UNCF (http://www.instagram.com/
###
About UNCF: UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship,
internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the
UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste". Learn more at www.UNCF.org, or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter, @UNCF (http://www.twitter.com/
Contact
Tenisha Bell
***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 24, 2017