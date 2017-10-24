Globex congratulates Coca-Cola for their Sh 2.7 bn investment in Kenya!

TORONTO
Oct. 24, 2017
-- Globex Business Centres (www.globexcentres.com)
congratulates the Coca-Cola group for their additional investment of Shr 2.7 bn in Kenya to diversify their product range. Coca-Cola's latest investment in a new production and packaging line in Nairobi brings its total local investment to Sh 9.3 billion since 2016. The investment will enable Coca-Cola to start manufacturing new brands alongside its mainstay soda, juice and water products. Like the Coca-Cola group, Globex sees the Kenyan market emerging as one of the most dynamic in the world and there is a very strong demand by the global business community for the world-class serviced offices provided by Globex. Kenya is experiencing increased foreign investment and is experiencing close to 6% annual growth. Nairobi has emerged as the preferred location by multinationals as their African base. Globex expects rapid growth in the Kenya market due to the universally acclaimed Globex client offerings such as: premium quality fit-out and finish of all offices; prestigous location; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client;
the industry's most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access; professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your business; large indoor parking facilities; extra wide hallways with large areas of open common space; wcj fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; multiple business lounges. The expansion of Globex into the key markets of Africa complements the continued growth of the brand in the major markets of the Middle-East, Africa and Asia region. With the corporate mandate to establish 250 plus Globex branded business centres/serviced offices in the all important emerging markets - more information related to the Globex Master License Program can be secured by contacting the Director of Licensing at: licensing@globexcentres.com or visit www.globexcentres.com http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/corporate/companies/Co... https://www.reuters.com/article/us-coca-cola-kenya/coca-c...