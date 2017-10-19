News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Islamic Clothing Business 'Worldwide Dawah' Tackles Social Issues
A 22-year-old entrepreneur is using clothing to tackle Islamophobia, and help Muslims around the globe.
A portion of proceeds is donated to Islamic Relief, an international aid and development charity organization that aim to help Muslims, as well as other religions, races and genders.
The store was launched online in September 2017, and ships to five countries worldwide, with plans to expand this "to at least 10 to 15 countries by 2018." Ali says "People that I've spoken to love this idea, it's been well received by our brothers and sisters."
In Islamic theology, Da'wah is the act of inviting others to understand the teachings of Islam as expressed in the Qur'an and the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon Him). Yazici says, "The best form of Da'wah is behavior. We have to be exemplary as people draw conclusions on Islam by our actions. Muslims are not taught to be dishonest to non-Muslims."
Ali wcj admits that he's faced discrimination, especially at the college and during internships, and he's not alone. A 2016 survey involved 10,500 Muslims in 15 countries including the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, France, Germany and the UK. It was carried out by the EU's fundamental rights agency revealed that 2 in 5 European Muslims have felt discrimination, within job and house hunting, as well as access to public services such as education and healthcare. Nearly 30% of respondents said they had been insulted, with 2% facing physical assault in the last year.
The Dutch-born Turk explains how he hopes the brand will help to tackle Islamophobia. He reveals, "On top of the atrocities faced by our brothers and sisters, the media leaves no stone unturned to vilify a religion as peaceful as Islam. Unique clothes and accessories instantly draw attention. We try to incorporate catchy phrases that are witty but meaningful and make people curious. My team keep up to date with the latest trends and viral news in the Islamic world and try to address current issues. We want people to ponder, ask questions, and have friendly conversations with real Muslims wearing our brand, instead of relying on false media accusations."
Ali has big plans for the future of his business. "In five years, I see Worldwide Dawah supporting more than just a few causes and organizations that help Muslims in need across the globe. I'll be working towards establishing a brand name that people can trust. I'd like to see the items from Worldwide Dawah become popular amongst the Muslim youth, bringing them together, and being the reason for friendly, fruitful conversations with non-Muslims everywhere."
Yazici is urging other Muslims to help him to reach this goal. "We are committed to donating a minimum of £100,000 to charity in 2018, but this isn't possible without your help. We need the help of our Ummah to do everything that we can to benefit the Ummah."
You can visit the online store at www.WorldwideDawah.com.
Contact
Worldwide Dawah
***@worldwidedawah.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse