Breaking: HBCU Tech Summit at Morehouse Announces Documentary Filming Capturing Stories of HBCUs
A documentary film Highlighting the Remarkable History, Present State of Affairs and Dynamic future will be filmed in conjunction with the HBCU Tech Summit at Morehouse this weekend in Atlanta.
The documentary, in its first installment, will capture footage, highlights and interviews during the Groundbreaking HBCU Tech Summit at Morehouse this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia October 27, and 28 at the Walter E. Massey Leadership Center at Morehouse's campus. Beyond the Morehouse event, the HBCU Historical Initiatives group will tour key HBCUs, visit with presidents, and prestigious HBCU Alumni. The documentary will explore every aspect of HBCU history from historic land-grants, name-changes, chart presidential legacies, the amazing history of Black Greek Life, Homecoming, and will span HBCU history dating back to the 1800's, through to the school's survival through the depression, relevance during the civil rights movement, today and beyond.
"The focus of this documentary is necessary storytelling. America's HBCU's have a deep and rich history in the footprint of our countries educational systems. In order to define and reposition HBCU's we must make sure the heritage, stories, and key players whose blood, sweat and tears established our finest jewels and have carried them are preserved…" said Andrew West, HBCU Tech Summit visionary.
"I recall as a child growing up in the 80's watching shows like "A Different World". The series originally centered on Denise Huxtable (https://en.wikipedia.org/
Great African American Films such as "Stomp the Yard", Spike Lee's "House Party", "Burning Sands" and even today BET's "The Quad" continue to showcase the unique stories of HBCUs and black college life and educational experiences in their own unique ways.
The goal of the HBCU Tech Summit Saving our National HBCU's documentary filming is to ensure that the rich heritage, legacy, and game-changers who laid the foundation's stories are told, like never before.
This event is free and open to High School Students and College Students. Working professionals and alumni may register to attend for a nominal fee. www.hbcutechsumit.com. Press passes may be obtained by contacting Tiffany Lewis: tlewis@nbitlo.org
HBCU Technology Summit 2017
The NBITLO HBCU Technology Summit is an event focused on the intersection of HBCU Excellence through Technology Systems and Higher Education Best Practices. This two-day summit seeks to create an environment and network to achieve the following: Create a new model for our Nations Historically Black Colleges and Universities, send a loud and clear message to HBCU leaders that Technology Systems, Automation and Enrollment Management can improve viability, and offer students Innovation and Entrepreneurship incubators are the next wave. www.hbcutechsummit.com
Media Contact
Tiffany Lewis
(713)443-0416
7134430416
***@nbitlo.org
