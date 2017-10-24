 
News By Tag
* Hbcus
* Documentary
* African American
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Breaking: HBCU Tech Summit at Morehouse Announces Documentary Filming Capturing Stories of HBCUs

A documentary film Highlighting the Remarkable History, Present State of Affairs and Dynamic future will be filmed in conjunction with the HBCU Tech Summit at Morehouse this weekend in Atlanta.
 
 
Largest-HBCU-in-the-Nation-by-Enrollment
Largest-HBCU-in-the-Nation-by-Enrollment
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hbcus
Documentary
African American

Industry:
Education

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATLANTA - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The HBCU Tech Summit organizers announced early today the beginning of a documentary film series aimed at creating a historical record of HBCUs that will dig deep into the roots, history, and culture of Historically Black Colleges and institutions as this pivitol time emerges for all HBCUs and thier stakeholders.

The documentary, in its first installment, will capture footage, highlights and interviews during the Groundbreaking HBCU Tech Summit at Morehouse this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia October 27, and 28 at the Walter E. Massey Leadership Center at Morehouse's campus. Beyond the Morehouse event, the HBCU Historical Initiatives group will tour key HBCUs, visit with presidents, and prestigious HBCU Alumni. The documentary will explore every aspect of HBCU history from historic land-grants, name-changes, chart presidential legacies, the amazing history of Black Greek Life, Homecoming, and will span HBCU history dating back to the 1800's, through to the school's survival through the depression, relevance during the civil rights movement, today and beyond.

"The focus of this documentary is necessary storytelling. America's HBCU's have a deep and rich history in the footprint of our countries educational systems. In order to define and reposition HBCU's we must make sure the heritage, stories, and key players whose blood, sweat and tears established our finest jewels and have carried them are preserved…" said Andrew West, HBCU Tech Summit visionary.

"I recall as a child growing up in the 80's watching shows like "A Different World". The series originally centered on Denise Huxtable (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denise_Huxtable) (Lisa Bonet (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisa_Bonet)) and the life of students at Hillman College, a fictional historically black college in Virginia. It was inspired by student life at Hampton University (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hampton_University), Spelman wcj College (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spelman_College), and other HBCUs.  After Bonet's departure in the first season, the remainder of the series primarily focused more on Southern belle Whitley Gilbert (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitley_Gilbert) (Jasmine Guy (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jasmine_Guy)) and math whiz Dwayne Wayne (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dwayne_Wayne) (Kadeem Hardison (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kadeem_Hardison)). This show was highly inspiring". said West.

Great African American Films such as "Stomp the Yard", Spike Lee's "House Party", "Burning Sands" and even today BET's "The Quad" continue to showcase the unique stories of HBCUs and black college life and educational experiences in their own unique ways.

The goal of the HBCU Tech Summit Saving our National HBCU's documentary filming is to ensure that the rich heritage, legacy, and game-changers who laid the foundation's stories are told, like never before.

This event is free and open to High School Students and College Students. Working professionals and alumni may register to attend for a nominal fee. www.hbcutechsumit.com. Press passes may be obtained by contacting Tiffany Lewis: tlewis@nbitlo.org

HBCU Technology Summit 2017

The NBITLO HBCU Technology Summit is an event focused on the intersection of HBCU Excellence through Technology Systems and Higher Education Best Practices. This two-day summit seeks to create an environment and network to achieve the following: Create a new model for our Nations Historically Black Colleges and Universities, send a loud and clear message to HBCU leaders that Technology Systems, Automation and Enrollment Management can improve viability, and offer students Innovation and Entrepreneurship incubators are the next wave. www.hbcutechsummit.com

Media Contact
Tiffany Lewis
(713)443-0416
7134430416
***@nbitlo.org
End
Source:HBCU Tech Summit
Email:***@nbitlo.org Email Verified
Tags:Hbcus, Documentary, African American
Industry:Education
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 24, 2017
Nat'l Black Information Technology Leadership Org PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share