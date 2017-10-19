 
News By Tag
* Raymond's Jewelers
* Watertown CT
* Diamond Earrings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Watertown
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Raymond's Jewelers In Watertown, CT Awards Winner Of "Diamonds Are Forever Contest Giveaway"

Ray Licho, owner of Raymond's Jewelers in Watertown awarded a set of diamond earrings to a young Watertown resident, Ms. Lindsey Zambiella, winner of their newly-created diamonds-give-away contest to celebrate autumn
 
 
Raymond's Jewelers Diamond Earrings Give-Away Contest Winner Awarded
Raymond's Jewelers Diamond Earrings Give-Away Contest Winner Awarded
WATERTOWN, Conn. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Raymond's Jewelers in Watertown, Connecticut awarded a set of diamond earrings valued at $699 to Ms. Lindsey Zambiella (center) also of Watertown.

Ms. Zambiella was named the winner of the store's first inaugural "Diamonds Are Forever Contest Giveaway" that was held in celebration of the beginning of autumn.

Entrants into the competition were asked to both "like" and share postings wcj for the contest onto the store's Facebook page, https://www.Facebook.com/Raymonds.Jewelers, and then tag a friend who would like to win the diamond earrings.

Ray Licho, the owner of Raymond's Jewelers, announced Lindsey Zambiella as the winner on October 12 and was photographed with Lindsey and her sister Brittany Zambiella who entered Lindsey into the "Diamonds Are Forever Contest Giveaway" that was begun on October 2nd.

The full-service jewelry store has extended the highly-successful celebration by offering 30% off all diamond earrings through October 31st.

To learn more, visit http://www.raymondsct.com or call Ray Licho at 860-274-4300.

Contact
Raymond Licho
860-274-4300
raylicho@aol.com
End
Source:Raymond's Jewelers
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Raymond's Jewelers, Watertown CT, Diamond Earrings
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Watertown - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Branagan Communications Consultants PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share