Raymond's Jewelers In Watertown, CT Awards Winner Of "Diamonds Are Forever Contest Giveaway"
Ray Licho, owner of Raymond's Jewelers in Watertown awarded a set of diamond earrings to a young Watertown resident, Ms. Lindsey Zambiella, winner of their newly-created diamonds-give-away contest to celebrate autumn
Ms. Zambiella was named the winner of the store's first inaugural "Diamonds Are Forever Contest Giveaway" that was held in celebration of the beginning of autumn.
Entrants into the competition were asked to both "like" and share postings wcj for the contest onto the store's Facebook page, https://www.Facebook.com/
Ray Licho, the owner of Raymond's Jewelers, announced Lindsey Zambiella as the winner on October 12 and was photographed with Lindsey and her sister Brittany Zambiella who entered Lindsey into the "Diamonds Are Forever Contest Giveaway" that was begun on October 2nd.
The full-service jewelry store has extended the highly-successful celebration by offering 30% off all diamond earrings through October 31st.
To learn more, visit http://www.raymondsct.com or call Ray Licho at 860-274-4300.
Raymond Licho
860-274-4300
raylicho@aol.com
