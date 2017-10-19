 
Austin Adventures Adds Wilderness Glamping in Costa Rica for 2018

This luxury trip, without a lofty price tag, brings curious travelers to a country on the forefront of land and wildlife conservation.
 
 
BILLINGS, Mont. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The best of all worlds, including creature comforts while glamping in the wilderness, come seamlessly together on Austin Adventures' new 8 day/7 night Costa Rica: Chiquita Glamping & Pacuare River Raft vacation. This is the latest of over 30 "online-only" trips featured on its award-winning website: https://www.austinadventures.com/.

With its newest Costa Rica program (https://www.austinadventures.com/packages/costa-rica-isla-chiquita-pacuare-lodge/), year-round departures are flexible and may be arranged when it best fits participant's own schedule, on a space-available basis. The per person double rate (based on a party of four or more) is from $3,998 for the core experience. Options exist to customize the itinerary to the guests' wishes.

This luxury trip, without a lofty price tag, brings curious travelers to a country on the forefront of land and wildlife conservation. Over 25 percent of the country has been protected by the establishment of preserves, sanctuaries, refuges, and national parks. Costa Rica (https://www.austinadventures.com/destinations/central-ame...) also offers one of the most biodiverse places in the world, Carara National Park located in the transition zone between Costa Rica's wet southeast and hotter, drier northwest. The adventure begins here as guests explore the river basin of the River Tárcoles, which hosts one of the largest remaining populations of wild scarlet macaws in the country.

Guests then journey by boat to Isla Chiquita Glamping Resort, far off the usual tourist track. Home for three pampered nights, each large platform tent accommodation is equipped with a king bed, day bed lounger, private shower and bathroom with double sinks, and spacious lounging deck with stunning ocean views.  From this isolated island, guests visit Curú National Wildlife Refuge with pristine beaches and abundant wildlife while gliding through the still waters of a protected bay in a kayak or on a stand-up paddleboard, watching tropical birds soar overhead. One morning guests transfer to Tortuga Island where white sands contrast with brilliant Caribbean blue waters. Snorkeling is popular here, as guests marvel at surprisingly colorful crabs and lobsters as well as vibrant tropical fish.

A local flight back to mainland beckons guests to engage in the premier whitewater rafting adventure in Costa Rica – on the Pacuare River (rated by National Geographic as one of the Top 10 river trips in the world).  Here they visit wcj the Cabecar Indian village and meet with the largest indigenous tribe in Costa Rica. A family of the community shares traditions they have used for centuries.  After zip lining comes more rafting, leading to the deluxe, eco-sensitive Pacuare Lodge, accessible only by whitewater raft. Located at the center of a series of over 1.2 million acres of wildlife reserves, the lodge is both secluded and beautiful. Guests may opt to dine 60 feet above the forest floor in a platform built on the branches of a century-old Kapok tree. This lodge enjoys National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World status.

After two nights at the lodge and a final morning on the river, guests are transferred back to San José for a last overnight at Hotel Grano de Oro, a "Tropical Victorian" house which features a world-class restaurant. Airport transfers are offered the next morning.

For more information please see https://www.austinadventures.com/packages/costa-rica-isla....

This is one of multiple programs Austin Adventures offers in Costa Rica where it has enjoyed relationships with top tourism purveyors for over 15 years.

"Costa Rica has always been our top selling international destination," says Dan Austin, Founder and President of Austin Adventures. "We're always on the lookout and open to what our well-established in-country contacts have to share when it comes to new, unusual and cutting-edge adventure opportunities. Together, we look for experiences away from the usual tourist track and crowds. The key is developing tour itineraries that appeal and captivate our brand of intrepid travelers."

In the print version of its catalog, Austin Adventures features 65 separate destinations representing over 100 published tour options with over 40 also offered as a Family-Focused version. The website also showcases over 30 additional trips and destinations (not included in the catalog) outlining core itineraries that can be customized upon customer request. These online-only programs include, in addition to the Costa Rica vacation:

https://www.austinadventures.com/packages/arizona-havasupai/

https://www.austinadventures.com/packages/ireland-kerry-county/

https://www.austinadventures.com/packages/ireland-family-kerry-county/

https://www.austinadventures.com/packages/scotland-family-scottish-highlands/

https://www.austinadventures.com/packages/scotland-scottish-highlands/

To help plan, Austin Adventures' 2018 catalog is available upon request. Please order ONLINE (http://www.austinadventures.com/request-catalog/) or call 1.800.575.1540 or email info@austinadventures.com. For a full roster of 2018 trips that is frequently updated please visit http://www.austinadventures.com.

About Austin Adventures

Based in Billings, Montana, Austin Adventures has spent more than 40 years building an international reputation as a top provider of luxury, small group, multisport tours for adults and families to the world's most captivating destinations. Creative itineraries feature exceptional regional dining, distinctive accommodations, and all-inclusive rates and services. In addition to scheduled group departures, Austin Adventures offers customized trip planning and a money-back satisfaction guarantee.

Media Contacts: Widness & Wiggins PR:

Sara Widness / 802-234-6704 / sara@widnesspr.com

Dave Wiggins / 720-301-3822 / dave@travelnewssource.com

