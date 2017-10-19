 
Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Chicago High School Students Vie For A Chance To Win Up To One Million Dollars In Scholarships

Local Students to Apply for Nearly $1 million in Aide during UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Empower Me Tour
 
 
UNCF Chicago flyer
UNCF Chicago flyer
 
CHICAGO - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Hundreds of Chicago high school seniors will be given the opportunity to apply for nearly a million dollars in scholarships on Thursday, November 2nd at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum during the UNCF (United Negro College Fund (http://www.uncf.org/)) Empower Me Tour (EMT). EMTis a free, traveling college-and-career-readiness roadshow, presented in partnership with Target. It awards scholarships to our nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

UNCF is the largest scholarship provider to students of color, awarding $100 million annually in scholarships to more than 10,000 students. "Being awarded the UNCF scholarship has allowed me to maintain my focus on my education by taking away some of my financial burdens," says Chicago native Dion Gray. "It's made the transition to Lincoln University so much smoother," he added.

Established nearly a decade ago, in partnership with Wells Fargo, EMT encourages students to choose education first. Through partnerships with the Chicago Public School system (CPS (http://www.cps.edu/)), parents, and corporations, the EMT offers access to HBCU college prep workshops, presenters, college recruiters, and award-winning educational experts. Students will be allowed to apply for college admission, financial aid and scholarships on location. Five students will be selected, on the spot, and awarded the Target Merit Scholarship, valued wcj at $5,000. "Getting students of color to and through college is an attainable goal that UNCF is making a reality through programs such as the Empower Me Tour," said Paulette Jackson, UNCF's Vice President of National Development.

The Chicago EMT is scheduled for Thursday, November 2, at 8:30am at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum located 725 W. Roosevelt Road. It is free for all students and parents. Following the Chicago stop, the UNCF EMT will travel to Cincinnati, OH on Nov. 15-16; and Dallas, TX on Dec. 4-5. The tour is supported by presenting sponsor Target, founding sponsor Wells Fargo, FedEx and P&G.

For more information, visit: www.EmpowerMeTour.org. And stay connected on social media @UNCF (http://www.instagram.com/uncf)  #EmpowerMeTour.

Source:UNCF
