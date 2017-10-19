News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chicago High School Students Vie For A Chance To Win Up To One Million Dollars In Scholarships
Local Students to Apply for Nearly $1 million in Aide during UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Empower Me Tour
UNCF is the largest scholarship provider to students of color, awarding $100 million annually in scholarships to more than 10,000 students. "Being awarded the UNCF scholarship has allowed me to maintain my focus on my education by taking away some of my financial burdens," says Chicago native Dion Gray. "It's made the transition to Lincoln University so much smoother," he added.
Established nearly a decade ago, in partnership with Wells Fargo, EMT encourages students to choose education first. Through partnerships with the Chicago Public School system (CPS (http://www.cps.edu/
The Chicago EMT is scheduled for Thursday, November 2, at 8:30am at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum located 725 W. Roosevelt Road. It is free for all students and parents. Following the Chicago stop, the UNCF EMT will travel to Cincinnati, OH on Nov. 15-16; and Dallas, TX on Dec. 4-5. The tour is supported by presenting sponsor Target, founding sponsor Wells Fargo, FedEx and P&G.
For more information, visit: www.EmpowerMeTour.org. And stay connected on social media @UNCF (http://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Tenisha Bell
***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse