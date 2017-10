Smart Health conference at the Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino on Feb 8 and 9, 2018

Contact

Hrittik Kashyap

***@smarthealth.tech Hrittik Kashyap

End

-- Mark your calendars now for Smart Health 2018, organized by Resourcifi Inc (https://www.resourcifi.com/). to be held at the Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA, on Thursday, Feb 8 & 9 from 8 am until 6 pm. On the Smart Health platform, experts will discuss the trending topics in healthcare technology such as: How IoT is revolutionizing modern health care, the rapid rise of mobile apps in healthcare, emerging eHealth IoT Applications and more. Free refreshments and cocktails will be available. Organizers will felicitate the delegates and sponsors at the end of the conference. For more information, feel free to call on 512-368-71256.Smart Health 2018 brings the latest information technology and healthcare. The conference wcj is carefully curated to maximize the exposure for attendees and along with serving them information which can immediately be put to practice. We have handpicked our speakers so that they give you the most relevant information on what is happening in the market and how to best use technology to the benefit of your company. The practical case-studies from speakers will give you live examples of how technology has taken this industry a step ahead. Ourservice providers ( https://www.rnftechnologies.com/ ) will bring forth cutting-edge technology that will entirely change how you have been thinking of healthcare.Press contact for information Hrittik Kashyap, Senior Business Development Manager. Phone: 512-368-71256 E-Mail: hrittik.kashyap@smarthealth.tech