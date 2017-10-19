News By Tag
One More Week to Watch Award Winning Fantasy Action Film "Protectress"
Hailed as "Wonder Woman meets Game of Thrones," the film has already won "Best Fantasy" and "Best Action" awards. Joanna Ke, the film's star, writer, and producer, has been recognized with an "Inspiring Woman in Film" award.
Rightly so, as the film is the inspiration for a group of teen girls at non-profit Eve's Place who saw "Protectress"
Working as a professional script reader and actress (http://www.joannake.com), Ke got fed up with the roles she was seeing for women in Hollywood and decided to write the role she always wanted to play. She learned sword fighting and stunts, training for four months prior to filming, to portray a protagonist that's rarely seen, a half Asian female hero.
Ke says, "My goal is to bring a diverse female hero to the screen that redefines what it means to be strong. The short is a proof of concept. I aim to expand on the 'Protectress' world to show a diverse cast, which is not often seen in a fantasy story, and women in leading roles."
Diversity was paramount to the production, both in front of and behind the camera. Director America Young (www.americayoung.com)
Of the film, Young says, "There is so much talk lately about feminine strength and strong female characters in movies. That is what originally attracted me to this project. Chicks with swords. But then I read the script and saw that, in addition to the chicks with swords, there were complex characters."
Leo Kei Angelos, who appeared on Season 4 of HBO's "Project Greenlight,"
