News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Certero Launches TotalSAM, a Complete Packaged SAM Managed Service
Certero has launched TotalSAM, a new services offering which will enable organizations to enjoy all the benefits that an advanced software asset management (SAM) program can deliver, without the need to invest in a costly in-house SAM Practice.
Customers will enjoy a three year managed service, covering three key vendors of their choice, all managed by Certero for one low fixed price and facilitating a host of advanced SAM benefits including:
• Cost savings
• Compliance
• Licensing optimization
• Improved control
• Reduced risk
• Better productivity
• Complete visibility
• Enhanced decision making and planning
Aimed at organizations with a minimum of 1,000 devices, and delivered via Certero's world-class processes underpinned by Certero's industry-leading AssetStudio for Enterprise SAM technology, TotalSAM covers all the elements you'd expect to see in a comprehensive managed service, including:
• Inventory Management: discovery and inventory of all hardware and software assets.
• Entitlement On-boarding:
• ELPs & License Optimization:
• Licensing Helpdesk: Easy access to expert advice and guidance.
• Vendor Audit Response: Proven framework and controlled approach in the event of an audit.
• SAM Maturity Assessment: Proven methodology wcj for understanding overall SAM position and measuring improvement over time.
• Education & Knowledge Transfer: Help bring staff up to speed quickly and effectively.
Certero's highly automated AssetStudio technology is simple and quick to deploy, delivering rapid, accurate results. The need for manual intervention is considerably reduced, meaning that service/process elements – typically requiring scarce and costly resources – are kept to a minimum, resulting in incredibly attractive pricing. Any service/process elements that are required are delivered by Certero's own highly-skilled SAM and licensing consultants, expert in the technology and with years of practical experience helping customers achieve SAM excellence.
Certero's world-class people, using Certero's world-class technology, to deliver a world-class service, at a world-class price.
'With Certero it's just a better experience'
http://www.certero.com/
Contact
Laura Kelly, Marketing
Certero
***@certero.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse