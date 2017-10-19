Liashasue dogs do it again at Championship Shows!

echo1

-- What an amazing weekend for Liashasue dogs. I am so proud of their owners and know only too well the work that goes into keeping a dog is top condition for showing and the work, training, time and dedication that goes into showing . I myself took a bit of a break and did not show at all during the October cluster weekends Championship shows and sat on the side line observing for the first time since I started showing dogs in the conformation ring.On Friday 20October 2017 at the Working & Herding Breeds Club CH Show there were two Liashasue dogs entered under judge Mr Ronnie Tolson from Ireland.Liashasue Echo In The Valley (AKA Echo) was awarded CC (Challenge certificate)Dog, Best of Breed and Main Herding Group 4th. WAY TO GO Casey WardCH Liashasue Bob-E-Bloos-Wave at Talliya (AKA Bob-e) was awarded RCC (reserve challenge certificate)out of the veteran class, Reserve Best of Breed, Best Veteran in Breed and Reserve Best Veteran Herding Group Whoop Whoop J Well done wcj Penny FyfeOn Saturday 21October 2017 at the Hottentots Holland Kennel Club All Breeds Championship Show under judge Sue Impey from SA. Again there were only two Liashasue dogs entered and the placing's were switched with CH Liashasue Bob-E-Bloos-Wave at Talliya being awarded CC dog out of the veteran class, Best of Breed, Best Veteran in Breed and Reserve Best Veteran in the Herding Group.Liashasue Echo in The Valley was awarded RCC dog.Sunday 22October 2017 at the Western Province Kennel Club All breeds Championship Show under judge Ian Holdsworth South Africa. CH Liashasue Bob-E-Bloos-Wave at Talliya again took the CC dog out of the veterans class, Best Veteran Breed and Reserve Best Veteran in the herding Group.Huge congratulations to the owners J So good to see them in the ring