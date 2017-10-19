 
News By Tag
* Liashasue
* Australian Shepherd
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Town
  Western Cape
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Liashasue dogs do it again at Championship Shows!

 
 
echo1
echo1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Liashasue
Australian Shepherd

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa

Subject:
Awards

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- What an amazing weekend for Liashasue dogs. I am so proud of their owners and know only too well the work that goes into keeping a dog is top condition for showing and the work, training, time and dedication that goes into showing . I myself took a bit of a break and did not show at all during the October cluster weekends Championship shows and sat on the side line observing for the first time since I started showing dogs in the conformation ring.

On Friday 20th October 2017 at the Working & Herding Breeds Club CH Show there were two Liashasue dogs entered under judge Mr Ronnie Tolson from Ireland.

Liashasue Echo In The Valley (AKA Echo) was awarded CC (Challenge certificate) Dog, Best of Breed and Main Herding Group  4th. WAY TO GO Casey Ward

CH Liashasue Bob-E-Bloos-Wave at Talliya (AKA Bob-e) was awarded RCC (reserve challenge certificate)out of the veteran class, Reserve Best of Breed, Best Veteran in Breed and  Reserve Best Veteran Herding Group  Whoop Whoop J Well done wcj Penny Fyfe

On Saturday 21st October 2017 at the Hottentots Holland Kennel Club All Breeds Championship Show under judge Sue Impey from SA. Again there were only two Liashasue dogs entered and the placing's were switched with CH Liashasue Bob-E-Bloos-Wave at Talliya being awarded CC dog out of the veteran class, Best of Breed, Best Veteran in Breed and Reserve Best Veteran in the Herding Group.

Liashasue Echo in The Valley was awarded RCC dog.

Sunday 22nd October 2017 at the Western Province Kennel Club All breeds Championship Show under judge Ian Holdsworth South Africa. CH Liashasue Bob-E-Bloos-Wave at Talliya  again took the CC dog out of the veterans class, Best Veteran Breed and Reserve Best Veteran in the herding Group.

Huge congratulations to the owners J So good to see them in the ring

http://www.liashasue.com

Media Contact
Seona Grobbelaar
+27835584777
***@liashasue.com
End
Source:Liashasue Australian Shepherds
Email:***@liashasue.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rhoderic Photography PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share