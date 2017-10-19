News By Tag
Liashasue dogs do it again at Championship Shows!
On Friday 20th October 2017 at the Working & Herding Breeds Club CH Show there were two Liashasue dogs entered under judge Mr Ronnie Tolson from Ireland.
Liashasue Echo In The Valley (AKA Echo) was awarded CC (Challenge certificate)
CH Liashasue Bob-E-Bloos-
On Saturday 21st October 2017 at the Hottentots Holland Kennel Club All Breeds Championship Show under judge Sue Impey from SA. Again there were only two Liashasue dogs entered and the placing's were switched with CH Liashasue Bob-E-Bloos-
Liashasue Echo in The Valley was awarded RCC dog.
Sunday 22nd October 2017 at the Western Province Kennel Club All breeds Championship Show under judge Ian Holdsworth South Africa. CH Liashasue Bob-E-Bloos-
Huge congratulations to the owners J So good to see them in the ring
