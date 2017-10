ErgoMounts Launch VESA Wall Mount for Small Form Factor PC's

Contact

-- ErgoMounts are excited to launch a brand new mounting solution for small form factor PC's and ITX Cases; ideal for digital signage, healthcare and home or office environments. The EMFX100-CPU enables you to mount VESA compliant CPU's just 16mm from the wall or suitable vertical surface.For years the most common requirement has been for smaller PC's to be mounted behind monitors on desks. However, with the recent surge in requirements for digital signage, installers have been looking for new and innovative ways to mount mini PC & ITX Systems out of site. The EMFX100-CPU does exactly that. Not only is it cost effective, but it can be installed in literally seconds.Shane Dunn (Head of Marketing) has said, "These mounts can be combined with our Infinity Modular Video Wall which fits almost any number of screens of any size. The Infinity can be mounted to the wall, ceiling, floor or even a mobile trolley. This range has already wcj proven itself to be incredibly popular and is already being used by the likes of Gatwick Airport, West Yorkshire Police Constabulary and Norwich University to name a few.The EMFX100-CPU is compatible with any small form factor PC with VESA 75x75 or VESA 100x100 compliant mounting holes on the case. This includes the Traval range of Mini-ITX Cases.To find out more about the ErgoMounts EMFX100-CPU visit, https://www.ergomounts.co.uk/ small-form-factor- pc-vesa-mount or contact our mounting experts on 01252 333 326.