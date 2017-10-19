News By Tag
ErgoMounts Launch VESA Wall Mount for Small Form Factor PC's
For years the most common requirement has been for smaller PC's to be mounted behind monitors on desks. However, with the recent surge in requirements for digital signage, installers have been looking for new and innovative ways to mount mini PC & ITX Systems out of site. The EMFX100-CPU does exactly that. Not only is it cost effective, but it can be installed in literally seconds.
Shane Dunn (Head of Marketing) has said, "This new product is an incredibly simple but effective solution. It's already proven popular amongst our customers especially amongst those looking to add something unique to their digital signage installations. It gives AV installers the freedom to easily hide the backstage elements of digital signage out of sight proving a truly clean looking installation."
These mounts can be combined with our Infinity Modular Video Wall which fits almost any number of screens of any size. The Infinity can be mounted to the wall, ceiling, floor or even a mobile trolley. This range has already wcj proven itself to be incredibly popular and is already being used by the likes of Gatwick Airport, West Yorkshire Police Constabulary and Norwich University to name a few.
The EMFX100-CPU is compatible with any small form factor PC with VESA 75x75 or VESA 100x100 compliant mounting holes on the case. This includes the Traval range of Mini-ITX Cases.
To find out more about the ErgoMounts EMFX100-CPU visit, https://www.ergomounts.co.uk/
