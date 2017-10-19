TI Infotech at World Travel Market in London on 6-8 Nov 2017

LONDON, United States MO Islands
-- TI Infotech - a Premier Information Technology company with a focused approach on delivering quality services. We are participating at World Travel Market - the leading global event for the travel industry. World Travel Market happens every year in the Excel London Exhibition Centre, United Kingdom. Travel industry professionals from around the world attend this travel event to showcase their product, get information, buy and sell services ranging from Travel to Technology. Majorly the Travel and Tourism Sector, Hotel Industry, Transportation Industry, Aviation Sector, Travel Technology Partner and many more.
"We are very excited & looking forward to welcoming you at WTM 2017 for the unique opportunity to network and discuss your technology requirements
", said Ms. Meenu Sachdeva, Co-Founder & Managing Director of TI Infotech, wcj who along with her team will represent company at Stand no. TT-510
from 6 - 8 November 2017
at WTM London
TI Infotech is a CMMi Level3 appraised company and follows "A Total Solution Approach" in providing travel technology solutions to its global clients. The company has recently won 'Best Travel Technology Provider (http://www.tiinfotech.com/)'
award fromArabian Travel Award 2017. The company is promoted by a dynamic team of techno-functional consultants with extensive experience in providing technology solutions to the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality industry. The service area aims to meet up with business situations with internal expertise to help boost their customer's business. The two signature products of TI Infotech is Travel Cloud Suite
- a real time web based booking engine with transaction capability, real time inventory with instant pricing, booking status & confirmation online and Travel Assist
- a comprehensive application covering all aspects of the tour business. Learn more on http://www.tiinfotech.com/
Contact Details:
T.I. Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
C -7, 2nd
Floor, Sector -3,
NOIDA - 201 301, India
Tel: +91 120 3341800
Fax: +91 120 4681801
Email: mktg@tiinfotech.com