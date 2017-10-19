 
News By Tag
* Travel Technology company
* Best Travel Technology Company
* TI Infotech WTM London
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  United Kingdom
  United States MO Islands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

TI Infotech at World Travel Market in London on 6-8 Nov 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Travel Technology company
* Best Travel Technology Company
* TI Infotech WTM London

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* London - UK - US MO Islands

Subject:
* Events

LONDON, United States MO Islands - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- TI Infotech - a Premier Information Technology company with a focused approach on delivering quality services. We are participating at World Travel Market - the leading global event for the travel industry. World Travel Market happens every year in the Excel London Exhibition Centre, United Kingdom. Travel industry professionals from around the world attend this travel event to showcase their product, get information, buy and sell services ranging from Travel to Technology. Majorly the Travel and Tourism Sector, Hotel Industry, Transportation Industry, Aviation Sector, Travel Technology Partner and many more.

"We are very excited & looking forward to welcoming you at WTM 2017 for the unique opportunity to network and discuss your technology requirements", said Ms. Meenu Sachdeva, Co-Founder & Managing Director of TI Infotech, wcj who along with her team will represent company at Stand no. TT-510 from 6 - 8 November 2017 at WTM London.

TI Infotech is a CMMi Level3 appraised company and follows "A Total Solution Approach" in providing travel technology solutions to its global clients. The company has recently won 'Best Travel Technology Provider (http://www.tiinfotech.com/)' award fromArabian Travel Award 2017. The company is promoted by a dynamic team of techno-functional consultants with extensive experience in providing technology solutions to the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality industry. The service area aims to meet up with business situations with internal expertise to help boost their customer's business. The two signature products of TI Infotech is Travel Cloud Suite - a real time web based booking engine with transaction capability, real time inventory with instant pricing, booking status & confirmation online and Travel Assist - a comprehensive application covering all aspects of the tour business. Learn more on http://www.tiinfotech.com/

Contact Details:

T.I. Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
C -7, 2nd Floor, Sector -3,
NOIDA - 201 301, India
Tel: +91 120 3341800
Fax: +91 120 4681801
Email: mktg@tiinfotech.com

Contact
Naresh Patial
***@tiinfotech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tiinfotech.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel Technology company, Best Travel Technology Company, TI Infotech WTM London
Industry:Travel
Location:London - United Kingdom - United States MO Islands
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share