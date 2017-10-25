Fitness Expert and Health Coach Celebrates Launch of New Book

James Keck has been an inspiration to many of those he shared his story with – people who have struggled on being fit and staying healthy.

James Keck

-- Keck is set to officially launch his new book, Lose 20 Lbs KEEP IT OFF FOREVER, on October 25, with the desire to help as many people as he can on how to lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle.Many people share the same frustration when it comes to the topic of losing weight. It is a topic widely discussed about, and people have different notions and strategies on how to deal with it. Most of the time, the advertisements you see are of programs and weight management plans claiming you will lose weight with their fast and easy solutions. But if you are one of those who tried these programs, you know that losing weight is not easy.James Keck also struggled with the problems of having extra weight in his body. He tried many programs – he would lose weight, but eventually, he will gain the pounds he lost. He will try another program, succeed in losing the extra pounds, would gain them back - and the same cycle would go on.With the help of his wife, Barbara, he discovered how to lose weight in the proper way, but this time, he didn't gain back the weight he lost, but instead gained the knowledge of how he can maintain his ideal weight – which is the focus of their weight-loss program. Since then, the couple have worked together in helping hundreds of people with their weight and health problems, and they have succeeded.It is with the book, Lose 20 Lbs KEEP IT OFF FOREVER, that speaker and weight loss expert James Keck, together with his wife, Barbara Keck, imparts with the readers the three simple steps on how to shed the extra pounds in your body and achieve your ideal weight. Keck wcj believes that the whole process need not be complicated, and you only need to give effort and commitment in reaching your goal. Keck provides the tools you need to take control of your weight which involves simple changes in your daily routine but will create a big impact on your life as a whole."The secret to weight loss is to eat better, move more, and get help. These are habits that will create the small changes that bring big results.", Keck commented.The community and media are invited to take part of the celebration and official launch of Keck's book. Details of the event noted below:Date: October 25, 2017Time: 7 PM – 9 PM CTLocation: Central Park West, 1500 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook, IL 60540The book continues to receive positive reviews and feedback."Lose 20 Lbs KEEP IT OFF FOREVER gives readers a simple and natural plan that everyone can use to achieve healthy weight." quipped by Dr. John Gray, New York Times bestselling author.For more information, be sure to visit www.dropzonehealthyweight.com.ABOUT JAMES KECKJames Keck is one of the owners of Kuma Health and Wellness, helping people regain and maintain their health naturally since 2003. James is a weight-loss and health coach, author, and speaker. As an MBA who spent 25 years in project management, he applies his unique organizational skills to helping people, businesses, and communities improve their health. He is also the creator of the Drop Zone program, helping people around the world take control of their weight!