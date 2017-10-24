News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Come Home Wid Me"- New Single by Versatile Riser Codexx on SoundCloud
New York based producer cum songwriter turned artist Riser Codexx drops new single "Come Home Wid Me" on SoundCloud. Enjoy this awesome track and feel his enigma.
Riser Codexx started of his career in music producing and owns a label G11Music, LLC. Raised in New York, he is well versed with the trends in vogue when it comes to hip hop and rap. Being wcj a producer and a lyricist he has worked with various indie artists and is also associated in a joint venture with the renounced Universal Music Group Executives. His confidence and passion for the art form turned him into a hardcore musician and music has become his ultimate purpose for living. By now Riser has good number of singles on his SoundCloud gallery. He is working on his upcoming album "Honey Pot" that is soon going release more amazing bunch of tracks.
Some of the tracks produced and written by Riser are "No Worries", "Dance With Me" the fusion track "That's Perfect" are immensely loved by listeners. The new single "Come Home Wid Me" is an amazing club banger ideal for all who are looking to set fire on the dance floors.
Please visit here to listen this song of Riser CodeXX :
https://soundcloud.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 24, 2017