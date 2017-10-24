 
"Come Home Wid Me"- New Single by Versatile Riser Codexx on SoundCloud

New York based producer cum songwriter turned artist Riser Codexx drops new single "Come Home Wid Me" on SoundCloud. Enjoy this awesome track and feel his enigma.
 
 
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop and rap music is one of the most widely experimental genres in terms of music, lyrics and presentation. The genre has grown and revolved till its genesis and today is the largest mainstream music genre. Hip hop of the landmark years laid much stress on hard hitting lyrics and rapping styles. With time the musical elements got, such importance with more instrumental usage. Many artists blended hip hop with other trending genres like R&B, pop, EDM that added much spark to it. SoundCloud music gala is indeed the hotspot to tune to latest hip hop and rap tracks from up and coming artists across the world. Recently the NY buddy Riser Codexx is getting all the attention. His latest track "Come Home Wid Me" is getting uncountable plays and engaging comments on Soundcloud site

Riser Codexx started of his career in music producing and owns a label G11Music, LLC. Raised in New York, he is well versed with the trends in vogue when it comes to hip hop and rap. Being wcj a producer and a lyricist he has worked with various indie artists and is also associated in a joint venture with the renounced Universal Music Group Executives. His confidence and passion for the art form turned him into a hardcore musician and music has become his ultimate purpose for living. By now Riser has good number of singles on his SoundCloud gallery. He is working on his upcoming album "Honey Pot" that is soon going release more amazing bunch of tracks.

Some of the tracks produced and written by Riser are "No Worries", "Dance With Me" the fusion track "That's Perfect" are immensely loved by listeners. The new single "Come Home Wid Me" is an amazing club banger ideal for all who are looking to set fire on the dance floors.

Please visit here to listen this song of Riser CodeXX :
https://soundcloud.com/riser-codexx/come-home-wid-me-1
