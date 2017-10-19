News By Tag
Social Weaver has raised pre-seed funding from a pool of angel investors in Singapore and abroad
Social Weaver is a one-stop platform that allows parents to discover and book local services for their family, review products or services, and write in queries to other parents. It has a curated database of 4000 recommended service providers on the island, spread across a hundred categories. It also aims to be the go-to marketplace for service providers to connect with parents, promote their services, and easily build and manage leads.
Founded by SumedhaKhoche and KaivalyaGundu, who are both professionals-
As they began talking to other parents, they realized that it was not a problem they faced alone and that it was a viable business opportunity for Southeast Asia which has over 64 million parents and a $20 billion childcare market."I think Social Weaver is making a bold attempt to solve this problem, and their approach to becoming a one-stop marketplace for parenting needs hasn't been tried before by other sites in this industry," says angel investor and entrepreneur SudhanshuTewari.
While there are other parenting websites out there, Social Weaver is unique because it focuses on building a large data bank of local knowledge. According to Khoche, who is Co-Founder and the CEO, so many questions that parents have are local and related to the neighborhood or city. "We want to make the discovery and booking of great local services instant and fuss-free, so we simplify the process for both parents and service providers," she says. Angel investor Harish Narayan also believes that this is an underserved space. "Nothing out there is local, organized and curated so having a player like Social Weaver is necessary," he says.
Harish Narayan, along with SudhanshuTewari, CEO of Rewardz, and seasoned tech investor Deepak G Gurnani are among those who have participated in this round of funding.
Service providers, like Sport4Kids and Genah Lim (Director of Beauty Mums and Babies), who have signed on believing that Social Weaver will give them greater visibility and also enable them to use the data analytics tools that the platform provides to enhance their business and serve their customers better with personalized options.
"In today's digital age, Social Weaver aims to deliver the wisdom of grandparents, the care of experts and the power of discovery at our wcj fingertips. Hence this aggregation model provides for unique investment opportunity for me," says Mr. Deepak G Gurnani. "Social Weaver has uniquely positioned itself as an evolving platform where the parental community comes together to learn and retool themselves, in order to best cope the demanding needs of parenting in the current high-stress environment of urban living."
About Social Weaver
Named after the Social Weaverbird, which builds spectacular community nests, this platform aims at being an online 'nest' of parenting wisdom. It is a one-stop, reliable content-community-
Social Weaver's Management Team has decades of experience in Tech, FMCG and Finance companies including Pepsi Co., Procter & Gamble, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Wachovia Securities.
