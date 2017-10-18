Net Impact Conference Benefits from Sustainability Event Technology

kleertech

-- Net Impact, the leading global nonprofit that mobilizes the next generation to use their skills and careers to make a positive impact on the world, announces the use of sustainable event and registration technology at their upcoming 2017 Net Impact Annual Conference in Atlanta, October 26-28.Net Impact recently solidified a relationship with KLEERTECH and KLEER Meeting Services (KMS), North America's premier sustainable event identification and registration supplies and services provider. KLEERTECH will provide badging and lanyards made of biodegradable and environmentally sustainable materials for the Net Impact Conference. These patented identification products are compliant with EIC/ASTM standards. KMS will provide event management personnel to oversee onsite registration services."KLEERTECH specializes in creating affordable, socially responsible products and flexible, scalable registration services for those who strive to be on the cutting edge of sustainable event management. This year's Net Impact Conference wcj theme is Path to Purpose, and what better way to influence others in social change than to lead by example and utilize our biodegradable badges," stated Scott McKye, president of KLEERTECH and KLEER Meeting Services.Expected to draw 2,500 emerging impact leaders, the 2017 Net Impact Conference will be a gathering of the brightest, most enthusiastic, and innovative change agents from around the world. Attendees will identify new career opportunities, leave with tangible next steps, and invaluable connections to find their Path to Purpose."KLEERTECH/KMS are excited to assist Net Impact in their efforts to broaden awareness of the need for corporate stewardship and environmental responsibility,"shared McKye. "Each badge worn at this conference has a minimal carbon footprint and stands as a constant reminder that even the small things in life can make a difference."