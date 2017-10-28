 
Dr. Virginia LeBlanc Announces New Book in a Launch Event

Washington, DC will see the release of the new empowering book, Love the Skin YOU'RE In: How to Conquer Life Through Divergent Thinking from world-recognized speaker, consultant, and inspirational author Dr. Virginia LeBlanc.
 
 
WASHINGTON - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The book launch gala is set for 28th of Oct at Busboys and Poets (14th & V), Washington, District of Columbia.

Many people travel through life feeling they don't quite belong and are definitely not in the place they should be. The sense of moving in quicksand can become a very real one before you realize it, given a set of life events and circumstances. Dr. Virginia LeBlanc shares her own experience helping to empower herself and others in her new book, Love the Skin YOU'RE In (http://www.definingpaths.info/): How to Conquer Life Through Divergent Thinking.

"In my lifetime I've been an author, speaker, singer, coach, consultant, educator, and executive, all things that have given me a chance to look at what makes us all special from different angles and learn the value of divergent thinking," commented Dr. LeBlanc. "Love the Skin YOU'RE In is my way to carry a much needed message about the importance of finding out just what we are here for and how to work towards that purpose as the key to finding our measure of success and being happy. When we are working on what makes our heart race with passion, it has a completely different empowering character. That fulfillment, that liberation is something we should all experience as a part of our lives."

A true multi-disciplinary expert and scholar, who has seen success in some of the most diverse areas imaginable, Dr. LeBlanc is uniquely qualified to supply guidance to those trying to find and fulfill their life's purpose. Love the Skin YOU'RE In: How to Conquer Life Through Divergent Thinking dives into the topic with knowledge, skill, passion, and experience, with the end result a book being described as "stunning", "impactful", and "life-changing", in responses to early review copies.  Understandably, interest in the new release from international publishing firm Black Card Books is expected to be high.

Community and media professionals are invited to take part in this special event to further explore Dr. LeBlanc's work and aspiration.

Details of Book Launch Gala
Date: October 28th, 2017 (Saturday)
Time: 5 PM - 7 PM
Location: Langston Room @ Busboys and Poets (14th & V), 2021 14th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009

Register at: www.definingpaths.info/book-launch and RSVP by October 23rd, 2017 (Monday). For additional information, connect via email author@lovetheskinyour (mailto:author@lovetheskinyourein.club)ein.club or phone 1 (888) 828-8467.

Dr. LeBlanc, who won global praise for being a 360° collaborative, results-driven, servant leader, is available for both media interviews, article contributions, and speaking engagements offering her compelling and conversation starting views on a wide range of headline catching subjects.

In the recent words of Gerry Robert, President of Black Card Books, on Love the Skin YOU'RE In, "Be different, be yourself and discover divergent thinking. A great revelation on how to love the skin you are in! Awesome, Virginia!"

For more information, be sure to visit www.DefiningPaths.info.

ABOUT DR. VIRGINIA LEBLANC

Dr. Virginia LeBlanc seems to have lived many lifetimes and learned many lessons firsthand, giving her an ideal skill set to help others live the life they were meant to lead. Her experience spans government, business, higher education, the performing arts, private and not-for-profit sectors. Dr. LeBlanc's new book, Love the Skin YOU'RE In: How to Conquer Life Through Divergent Thinking is written to help take her uplifting message of rediscovering your individuality and loving from the inside out to as many people as she possibly can.

AUTHOR CONTACT
Name: Dr. Virginia LeBlanc
Direct Line: 1 (888) 828-8467 (tel:(888)%20828-8467)
Email: author@lovetheskinyourein.club
Website: www.DefiningPaths.info

Black Card Books Publishing
***@blackcardbooks.com
