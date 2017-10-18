 
Industry News





CEO Jacqueline Miller To Be Presented with the "Leader in Motion" Award

Best selling author, life strategist, leadership and confidence expert Jacqueline Miller will be presented with the "Leader in Motion" award and will discuss her success journey on October 26 at the Prudential Tower.
 
 
NEWARK, N.J. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- New Jersey resident and entrepreneur, Jacqueline Miller will be presented with the "Leader in Motion" award by Cameka Smith, founder of the Chicago-based organization, The BOSS Network.

The Motivated Moms Tour - MomBOSS Edition is a networking experience in partnership with The BOSS Network designed to equip women (moms) to be "Great Women and Extraordinary Moms" by offering life-changing content to help activate their dreams. Moms representing different socio-economic backgrounds, education, and cultures will gather to participate in empowering discussions around finance and wealth building, entrepreneurship, goal planning, and parent engagement.

Jacqueline Miller, a Somerset County resident, was named one of the county's 'Outstanding Women' in 2016, by the Somerset County Commission on the Status of Women.  Miller, a life coach & strategist, motivational speaker, leadership expert, author, and entrepreneur, was an award recipient in the Business/Entrepreneurs/Information Technology category. The 2017 four-city Motivated Moms tour includes stops in Detroit, Atlanta, Newark and Los Angeles. One woman in each city is selected for this esteemed award, and Jacqueline was chosen for the Newark stop by The BOSS Network.

"I am honored to be selected for this recognition. My commitment to bridging the gap between high-achieving wcj women (especially moms), their aspirations for life & career excellence and the leading-edge organizations that are committed to fostering exceptional work cultures for women is unyielding."

The evening event will also consist of conversations with several notable panelists including author Rose Rock, mother of comedian Chris Rock, 103.9 FM on-air personality Toya Beasley, and Centric TV executive, Michele Thornton.

The 2017 tour is sponsored by Prudential, Black Enterprise, Coca-Cola, BET Her and RBRW.

Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.motivatedmom.org/tour

About Jacqueline Miller

Jacqueline is a life strategist, leadership and confidence expert for women who has been published by numerous media outlets including Black Enterprise, Huffington Post, Gannett, Tiny Buddha, Medium, We Are Beautiful Magazine, CEO Blog Nation, Monster.com, Good Enough Mother and Rollingout magazine. She has been featured on the New England NBC-affiliated lifestyle TV show, Mass Appeal and has hosted a weekly podcast for aspiring female entrepreneurs, called Mondays with M.O.G.U.L. MOM DUJOUR.

For more information, visit http://www.jacquelinedujour.com

Media Contact
Jacqueline Miller
9087770731
***@jacquelinedujour.com
