United Premier Soccer League Announces Northeast Conference Expansion with Krajisnik Soccer Club

Utica (N.Y.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2019 Spring Season

End

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Krajisnik Soccer Club as a new member starting with the 2019 Spring Season.Based in Utica (N.Y.), Krajisnik SC will begin UPSL play in the Northeast Conference.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're very excited to add Krajisnik Soccer Club in upstate New York to the growing cadre of clubs in the UPSL Northeast Conference. Krajisnik SC is the type of experienced, top-to-bottom organization that brings credibility to any competition they choose to enter. We wish President Anel Pajazetovic and Krajisnik SC the best of luck in preparation for their debut season in Spring 2019."A non-profit organization, Krajisnik Soccer Club has been operating since 1997 and added youth teams in 2005. Competing in the Central New York State Soccer League for many years, Krajisnic SC is well known for its play in East Coast-based amateur tournaments.Anel Pajazetovic, one of the Krajisnik SC's first youth players, now is in his second year as the club's president. A three-year varsity player and graduate of Thomas R. Proctor HS in Utica (N.Y.), Pajazetovic, 26, has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from SUNY-Empire.Krajisnik Soccer Club President Anel Pajazetovic said, "We have been looking for a higher level of competition, expand the soccer for our players and expand the Utica soccer community. We've seen that the UPSL is a high level and that it offers a number of other benefits for us, so we think it's the right fit and better for us."Rifet Begic, a local Utica (N.Y.) resident and coach, will serve as Krajisnik SC's first General Manager."He's the one that's been pushing for this," Pajazetovic said. "We're going to get all the talent in Central New York into one pool, and I think that's going to raise the level for the league. That's the type of talent that we have here in Central New York, where it really is a melting pot of all nations of Africa and Europe."Krajisnik SC recently purchased land on which to build its future home, and in the meantime is currently exploring venue options in compliance with UPSL's Minimum Standards. The team soon will announce its upcoming game schedule.Krajisnik Soccer Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Utica, N.Y., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Krajisnik SC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.Founded in 1997, Krajisnik SC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation wcj (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).Contact:Anel PajazetovicDirect: 315-601-4454Email: ksc13501@gmail.comWebsite: www.krajisniksoccerclub.comThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 100 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 125-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague