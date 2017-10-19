 
Industry News





AE Premiere Events Launch Party

Bringing Together Creatives, Brides & Wedding Vendors + More
 
 
WASHINGTON - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Calling all creatives, brides and wedding vendors! Come and celebrate the birth of luxurious royal weddings with a millennial twist and a hint of classical elegance. This event will also serve as the grand reveal of "The Royal Matrimony" AE Premiere Events 2017 Bridal Campaign ft. Love and Hip Hop New York Star, Sky Landish.

The AE Premiere Launch Party will be taking place on Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 from 6-9 PM wcj in Washington, DC at the upscale Dirty Martini Lounge. The evening will commence with welcoming words from the founder of AE premiere Events, Nene Michelle Bundu. Followed by a fun and engaging social networking hour and the grand reveal of the celebrity bridal campaign with Sky Landish. Then you will be introduced to all the amazing creatives behind this project and watch some behind the scenes action. The night will end with special thanks from the founder and Sky Landish.

To RSVP for the AE Premiere Launch Party, please visit aepremiereevents.com

If you're a media outlet or photographer interested in covering AE Premiere Launch Party, please send your inquiry to aepremiereevents@gmail.com.

Check out AE Premiere Events for the Ultimate Next Level Luxury Planning Experience.

Oct 24, 2017 News



