News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AE Premiere Events Launch Party
Bringing Together Creatives, Brides & Wedding Vendors + More
The AE Premiere Launch Party will be taking place on Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 from 6-9 PM wcj in Washington, DC at the upscale Dirty Martini Lounge. The evening will commence with welcoming words from the founder of AE premiere Events, Nene Michelle Bundu. Followed by a fun and engaging social networking hour and the grand reveal of the celebrity bridal campaign with Sky Landish. Then you will be introduced to all the amazing creatives behind this project and watch some behind the scenes action. The night will end with special thanks from the founder and Sky Landish.
To RSVP for the AE Premiere Launch Party, please visit aepremiereevents.com
If you're a media outlet or photographer interested in covering AE Premiere Launch Party, please send your inquiry to aepremiereevents@
Check out AE Premiere Events for the Ultimate Next Level Luxury Planning Experience.
Contact
AE Premiere Events
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse