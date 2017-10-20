News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate Brokers
* Multi-Family Sales Agency Firm
* Apartment Buildings Listings
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Imperial Beach San Diego County Multifamily Sold by San Diego Apartment Brokerage Firm for $1.216M
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers Sale of Apartment Complex in San Diego County's Exclusive Imperial Beach Neighborhood
The subject property is located on a large 12,659 sf lot consisting of five (5) 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom units. The property has ample off-street parking and two (2) single-car garages. The property is comprised of a large 2Bedroom/1Bathroom house with a garage (1,314sf) in the front of the property, in the middle there is a detached 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom detached house (825sf) with a garage and three (3) 2Bedroom/1Bathroom townhome-style units (975sf) in the rear of the property.
James Carter and Anastasia Duboshina of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) had the exclusive listing at the time of the sale. The buyer was a San Diego-based private investor.
For more information, please contact:
James wcj Carter | 858-837-
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace.
Media Contact
James Carter
JCarter@ARG1031.com | www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.net
858-837-1456
jcarter@arg1031.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse