Imperial Beach San Diego County Multifamily Sold by San Diego Apartment Brokerage Firm for $1.216M

Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers Sale of Apartment Complex in San Diego County's Exclusive Imperial Beach Neighborhood

Imperial Beach San Diego Multifamily Property for Sale

Media Contact

James Carter

JCarter@ARG1031.com | www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.net

858-837-1456

jcarter@arg1031.com James CarterJCarter@ARG1031.com | www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.net858-837-1456

End

-- A five (5) unit apartment complex located at 1213-17 Grove Aevnue in the Imperial Beach submarket of San Diego County has been sold for $1,216,000 million, according to the brokerage firm Apartment Realty Group (ARG).The subject property is located on a large 12,659 sf lot consisting of five (5) 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom units. The property has ample off-street parking and two (2) single-car garages. The property is comprised of a large 2Bedroom/1Bathroom house with a garage (1,314sf) in the front of the property, in the middle there is a detached 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom detached house (825sf) with a garage and three (3) 2Bedroom/1Bathroom townhome-style units (975sf) in the rear of the property.James Carter and Anastasia Duboshina of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) had the exclusive listing at the time of the sale. The buyer was a San Diego-based private investor.For more information, please contact:James wcj Carter | 858-837-1456 | JCarter@ARG1031.comApartment Realty Group (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace.