Bay Ho / Clairemont San Diego Multifamily Sold by San Diego Apartment Brokerage Firm for $1,000,000
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers Sale of Apartment Complex in San Diego's Exclusive Bay Ho / West Clairemont Neighborhood
The subject property consists of one (1) 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom, one (1) 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom and two (2) 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom units constructed of wood framing and a stucco exterior with a pitched roof. The property has ample off-street parking, one (1) one-car attached garage and an onsite laundry room.
James Carter and Anastasia Duboshina of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) had the exclusive listing at the time of the sale. The buyer was a San Diego-based private investor facilitating a 1031 exchange.
For more information, please contact:
James Carter | wcj 858-837-
Anastasia Duboshina | 858-442-5796 | ADuboshina@ARG1031.com | http://www.ApartmentBrokerSanDiego.com
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace. Visit us online at: www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com
Media Contact
James Carter
JCarter@ARG1031.com | www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.net
858-837-1456
jcarter@arg1031.com
