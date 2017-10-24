 
Bay Ho / Clairemont San Diego Multifamily Sold by San Diego Apartment Brokerage Firm for $1,000,000

Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers Sale of Apartment Complex in San Diego's Exclusive Bay Ho / West Clairemont Neighborhood
 
 
San Diego Income Property Sold - 92117
SAN DIEGO - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- A four (4) unit apartment complex located at 4589 Gila Avenue in the Bay Ho / West Clairemont submarket of San Diego has been sold for $1,000,000 million, according to the brokerage firm Apartment Realty Group (ARG).

The subject property consists of one (1) 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom, one (1) 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom and two (2) 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom units constructed of wood framing and a stucco exterior with a pitched roof.  The property has ample off-street parking, one (1) one-car attached garage and an onsite laundry room.

James Carter and Anastasia Duboshina of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) had the exclusive listing at the time of the sale. The buyer was a San Diego-based private investor facilitating a 1031 exchange.

For more information, please contact:

James Carter  | wcj  858-837-1456  |  JCarter@ARG1031.com  | http://www.SanDiegoMultiHousing.com

Anastasia Duboshina | 858-442-5796 | ADuboshina@ARG1031.com | http://www.ApartmentBrokerSanDiego.com

Apartment Realty Group (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace. Visit us online at: www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com

Media Contact
James Carter
JCarter@ARG1031.com | www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.net
858-837-1456
jcarter@arg1031.com
Source:
Email:***@arg1031.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Real Estate Brokers, Multi-Family Sales Agency Firm, Apartment Buildings Listings
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Page Updated Last on: Oct 24, 2017
