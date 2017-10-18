News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Platinum Educational Group Announces Partnership with Corporate Screening through VerifyStudents
National Online Software Leaders Work Together to Meet Technical Colleges and Higher Education Institutional Needs
VerifyStudents by Corporate Screening is a fully integrated web-based solution that provides reliable and secure student background checks, immunization tracking and paperless self-scheduled drug screening. Adding these features to Platinum Educational Group's solutions makes it even easier for everyone involved to determine a student's progress in meeting clinical requirements.
"We're excited to launch this partnership with Platinum Educational Group with our VerifyStudents product," said Matt Jaye, Vice President of Sales at Corporate Screening. "Adding PEG to our suite of partnership integrations gives schools the freedom to integrate their background programs with the student tracking experts that best meet their needs."
This collaboration allows Platinum Educational Group customers access their students' needs for screening compliance via EMSTesting.com for EMT and Paramedic programs, PlatinumPlanner.com for Allied Health training establishments, and PlatinumTests.com for Nursing schools.
Doug wcj Smith, CEO of Platinum Educational Group stated "We are very pleased to work with VerifyStudents as it provides a very beneficial and easy to use service for our schools and students. It also protects our clinical patients with protection from less than desirable candidates. It provides all involved with a one-stop shopping kind of access so that the amount of data entry and retrieval is key to a minimum. Verifystudents has been a very cooperative partner in developing this relationship and we look forward to many years of teamwork."
About Platinum Educational Group
Platinum Educational Group (www.platinumed.com)
About Corporate Screening
Corporate Screening (www.CorporateScreening.com)
Contact
Jeremy M. Johnson
616-818-7877
6168187877
***@platinumed.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse