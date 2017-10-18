Platinum Educational Group Announces Partnership with Corporate Screening through VerifyStudents

National Online Software Leaders Work Together to Meet Technical Colleges and Higher Education Institutional Needs

-- As a leader in assessment, clinical tracking, scheduling, and reporting for nursing, allied health, and EMS institutions, Platinum Educational Group understands the importance of keeping track of students' needs on one online platform. This also includes background checking and screening. Platinum is pleased to announce its new collaboration with Corporate Screening, a leading provider of pre-employment and student background screening services, via their VerifyStudents platform.VerifyStudents by Corporate Screening is a fully integrated web-based solution that provides reliable and secure student background checks, immunization tracking and paperless self-scheduled drug screening. Adding these features to Platinum Educational Group's solutions makes it even easier for everyone involved to determine a student's progress in meeting clinical requirements."We're excited to launch this partnership with Platinum Educational Group with our VerifyStudents product," said Matt Jaye, Vice President of Sales at Corporate Screening. "Adding PEG to our suite of partnership integrations gives schools the freedom to integrate their background programs with the student tracking experts that best meet their needs."This collaboration allows Platinum Educational Group customers access their students' needs for screening compliance via EMSTesting.com for EMT and Paramedic programs, PlatinumPlanner.com for Allied Health training establishments, and PlatinumTests.com for Nursing schools.Doug wcj Smith, CEO of Platinum Educational Group stated "We are very pleased to work with VerifyStudents as it provides a very beneficial and easy to use service for our schools and students. It also protects our clinical patients with protection from less than desirable candidates. It provides all involved with a one-stop shopping kind of access so that the amount of data entry and retrieval is key to a minimum. Verifystudents has been a very cooperative partner in developing this relationship and we look forward to many years of teamwork."About Platinum Educational GroupPlatinum Educational Group (www.platinumed.com)is a global leader in online testing, tracking, scheduling, and reporting. Their areas of focus include the Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, and Nursing industries. They provide valid and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic and Registered Nursing educational institutions. Platinum's scheduling software programs include the EMS, Nursing, and all Allied Health industries. With more than 75 years of combined education, testing, and scheduling expertise, they provide services to several thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally via their main office in Grandville, Michigan, and affiliated locations throughout the United StatesAbout Corporate ScreeningCorporate Screening (www.CorporateScreening.com)is a Cleveland-based provider of pre-employment screening and student background check investigations for many of the nation's top employers and schools. As a leading consultant to human resources, corporate security professionals, and program managers, Corporate Screening combines state-of-the-art data gathering technology with in-depth examination and analysis to verify information and mitigate the risks associated with hiring employees and students. Corporate Screening's professional staff of analysts and consultants serves the needs of hiring professionals representing a full spectrum of industries, with special emphasis on healthcare, education, financial services and manufacturing sectors.