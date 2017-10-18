News By Tag
* Monet
* Rothko
* Basquiat
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Paintings attributed to Mark Rothko and Claude Monet will headline Woodshed's Nov. 1st fine art sale
Three oil and enamel paintings attributed to renowned American-Russian Federation artist Mark Rothko (1903-1970) – two untitled abstract compositions and one untitled (Blue Square) work – all carry pre-sale estimates of $100,000-$200,000.
"Considering we were assembling an auction of small-scale paintings and drawings, it was a surprise to have three rather large Rothko paintings delivered from a Peruvian estate," said Bruce Wood, owner of Woodshed Art Auctions. "We're lucky that the former owner saved a few receipts, and they can be traced back to the 1960s. Paperwork like that is key when estimating."
Wood added, "One of the exciting things about these paintings is their 1948 date, when Rothko was formalizing his mature style. One even has evidence of being done over an older abstract composition, which falls in line with reports of his experimenting to find his new direction, and perhaps destroying his old work in the process. We expect all three works will do quite well."
The 109-lot sale is already available for viewing and bidding at www.woodshedartauctions.com. Internet bidding is also available through Invaluable.com. Prestige Signature Collection auctions feature artworks (most of them attributions)
The November 1st catalog features works attributed to artists such as Edgar Degas, Andre Masson, Pablo Picasso, Egon Schiele, Vincent Van Gogh, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol and Marc Chagall, as well as original paintings signed Sam Francis, Joan Mitchell, Le Corbusier, Max Ernst, Bernard Buffet, Franz Kline, Fernand Leger and others. It's a star-studded lineup.
A small oil painting attributed to Claude Monet (Fr., 1840-1926) is certain to attract attention. The diminutive tempera on paper work – just 11 ½ inches by 16 ½ inches in the frame – is titled Waterlilies and has a pre-sale estimate of $200,000-$250,000. Another Monet attribution, also small at 8 inches by 10 ¾ inches, unframed and titled Studio Boat, should hit $60,000-$80,000.
Fans of Van Gogh (1853-1890) will be treated to several attributed drawings and gouache studies by the Dutch master. These will include the following:
· An unframed tempera on paper, titled The Raising of Lazarus, signed "Vincent" and accompanied by a certificate of examination by a gallery in Italy (est. $60,000-$80,000)
· An ink on paper, artist signed and titled Tree Study, wcj possibly a preliminary sketch for Van Gogh's famous painting, Olive Trees with Yellow Sun and Sky (est. $40,000-$60,000)
· A signed brown ink drawing on paper of a peasant woman digging, possibly a study for a similarly titled finished work done in Saint-Remy, France in 1890 (est. $30,000-$50,000)
Drawings and painted studies from the pop art icon Andy Warhol (Am., 1928-1987) will include an unframed mixed media drawing on white paper titled Elvis, depicting the rock 'n' roll legend as a gunslinger, felt-pen signed on the image (est. $80,000-$100,000);
An oil on canvas abstract composition attributed to the New York-based non-objective, ethnic genre-view painter Norman Lewis (1909-1979), signed and framed, is expected to hammer for $15,000-$20,000. The painting was reportedly confiscated by the Russian Government in the 1960s and later returned to its rightful owners after the breakup of the Soviet Union in the '80s.
An unframed tempera on paper attributed to Pablo Picasso (Sp./Fr., 1881-1973), titled Woman Dressing Hair, likely a study for Picasso's 1940 painting of the same title, artist signed, should bring $60,000-$70,000. Also sold will be a mixed media work on paper attributed to Willem de Kooning (Dutch-American, 1904-1997), titled Woman, signed front/back (est. $50,000-$60,000)
An oil and enamel on canvas attributed to Jean-Michel Basquiat (Am., 1960-1988), untitled (Two Heads), artist signed and dated 1981, previously in private collections in Spain and Peru, has an estimate of $100,000-$200,000;
An oil on canvas abstract composition attributed to Franz Josef Kline (Am., 1910-1962), painted circa 1950 and measuring 26 ¼ inches by 23 ½ inches in the frame, is expected to change hands for $70,000-$100,000. Also, an oil on canvas attributed to Andre Masson (Am.,/Fr.,/Sp., 1896-1987), titled Abstract Figure, circa 1943, unframed, artist signed, should make $50,000-$80,000.
For more information about Woodshed Art Auctions and the November 1st online-only Prestige Signature Collection auction, please visit www.woodshedartauctions.com.
Contact
Bruce Wood
***@woodshedartauctions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse