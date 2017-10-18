News By Tag
Vesta Property Services Northeast to Host COA/HOA Board Member Certification Course
The event, co-sponsored by Yellowstone Landscape, will take place Nov. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the course beginning promptly at 8:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be attorney Edward Ronsman from Jackson Law Group in St. Augustine. Topics for discussion will include association operations, records management, financial reporting, elections and dispute resolution.
"As a property management company, we work very closely with a wide range of COA and HOA boards and through our experience, there is a great deal to learn be an effective, proficient board member in housing developments of all sizes," said Stokes. "We hope, through this legal update, individuals will be able wcj to delve into the complicated world of HOA and COA management and come out better board members."
Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited – guests are invited to RSVP by Nov. 2 to 386-439-0134.
Vesta Property Services Northeast currently manages 7,000 residential units and 13 commercial parks. The company provides community association and commercial management services and offers home monitoring and maintenance services, and professional maintenance for all types of minor repairs, home projects and property preservation. Some of the maintenance services available include commercial and residential pool maintenance, janitorial services, lawn maintenance and property preservation.
For more information, visit http://www.prlog.orgVestapropertyservices.com/
About Vesta Property Services
Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities and commercial real estate management. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have more than 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 200,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com. https://www.facebook.com/
Kevin Johnston
***@vestapropertyservices.com
